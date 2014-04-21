from the is-that-a-railgun-or-are-you-just-happy-to-see-me? dept.
The Motley Fool's Rich Smith writes:
For more than three years now, I've been tracking the U.S. Navy's progress toward building a working electromagnetic railgun prototype — a Mach 6 cannon reputedly capable of striking targets 110 miles away with pinpoint accuracy.
Each railgun projectile would cost about $25,000 to produce — and if you're keeping track, then yes, success on the railgun project would yield a weapon boasting nearly twice the 67-mile range of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Harpoon II missile but costing just 1/48th the Boeing missile's $1.2 million cost.
https://www.fool.com/investing/2017/04/22/navys-new-mach-6-em-railgun-almost-ready-for-prime.aspx
Electromagnetic Railgun - First shot at Dahlgren's new Terminal Range https://youtu.be/Pi-BDIu_umo
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:30AM
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 27, @12:42AM (4 children)
- What does "pinpoint accuracy" means at over a hundred miles for a passive shell traveling at Mach 6 (initially) through real atmospheric conditions?
- Sure, the ammo is cheaper, safer and smaller, but how many shots can the latest versions fire before they need a new cannon? How much and how long does that swap cost?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday April 27, @12:54AM
In Trump's idea of America those questions would get you sent to Gitmo.
On the other hand, $25k for what is basically a lump of iron? Who the hell can make bribes big enough that this shit is taken seriously?
/ we can be bunkies in Gitmo.
// damn
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:54AM
For the second question, two years ago the same story was making the rounds, and the railgun was basically melting after a shot or two.
(Score: 2) by tibman on Thursday April 27, @01:05AM
Judging by all the debris coming out of the cannon, i'd guess it still can't launch many rounds.
OT: Cover of Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack for the video?
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday April 27, @01:15AM
That's why I thought they were full of hyperbole. Pinpoint accuracy means being able to throw a dart into the same hole it made the first time, over and over again. Your shots literally line up to a 'pinhole of light'. This is at Mach 6 with 110 miles of atmospheric conditions like you pointed out.
Take a thumbtack, put a hole in your living room wall, and that's the target an air craft carrier will hit repeatedly from 110 miles away with a passive bullet. Not that the pinpoint target would survive repeated bullets, but whatever.
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Thursday April 27, @01:09AM
Boeing: BA
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BA [yahoo.com]
This Motley Fool story disparages Boeing, but note that Boeing is listed on page 3 of this document:
https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/DJT_PFD_Statement_%281%29.pdf [donaldjtrump.com]
BAE Systems Plc ADR: BAESY
http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/baesy [nasdaq.com]
General Atomics: not public
https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2015/02/15/when-general-atomics-makes-a-drone-this-other-comp.aspx [fool.com]
