Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

U.S. Navy's New Mach 6 Electro-Magnetic Railgun Almost Ready for Prime Time

posted by charon on Thursday April 27, @12:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the is-that-a-railgun-or-are-you-just-happy-to-see-me? dept.
Hardware

a-zA-Z0-9$_.+!*'(),- writes:

The Motley Fool's Rich Smith writes:

For more than three years now, I've been tracking the U.S. Navy's progress toward building a working electromagnetic railgun prototype — a Mach 6 cannon reputedly capable of striking targets 110 miles away with pinpoint accuracy.

Each railgun projectile would cost about $25,000 to produce — and if you're keeping track, then yes, success on the railgun project would yield a weapon boasting nearly twice the 67-mile range of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Harpoon II missile but costing just 1/48th the Boeing missile's $1.2 million cost.

https://www.fool.com/investing/2017/04/22/navys-new-mach-6-em-railgun-almost-ready-for-prime.aspx

Electromagnetic Railgun - First shot at Dahlgren's new Terminal Range https://youtu.be/Pi-BDIu_umo

Original Submission


«  Cassini Has Made its Last Flyby of Titan
U.S. Navy's New Mach 6 Electro-Magnetic Railgun Almost Ready for Prime Time | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:30AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:30AM (#500438)

    Bring on the Post-Atomic Horror!

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 27, @12:42AM (4 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday April 27, @12:42AM (#500446)

    - What does "pinpoint accuracy" means at over a hundred miles for a passive shell traveling at Mach 6 (initially) through real atmospheric conditions?
    - Sure, the ammo is cheaper, safer and smaller, but how many shots can the latest versions fire before they need a new cannon? How much and how long does that swap cost?

    • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday April 27, @12:54AM

      by Snotnose (1623) on Thursday April 27, @12:54AM (#500448)

      In Trump's idea of America those questions would get you sent to Gitmo.

      On the other hand, $25k for what is basically a lump of iron? Who the hell can make bribes big enough that this shit is taken seriously?

      / we can be bunkies in Gitmo.
      // damn

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:54AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:54AM (#500449)

      For the second question, two years ago the same story was making the rounds, and the railgun was basically melting after a shot or two.

    • (Score: 2) by tibman on Thursday April 27, @01:05AM

      by tibman (134) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 27, @01:05AM (#500450)

      Judging by all the debris coming out of the cannon, i'd guess it still can't launch many rounds.

      OT: Cover of Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack for the video?

      --
      SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.

    • (Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday April 27, @01:15AM

      by edIII (791) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 27, @01:15AM (#500453)

      That's why I thought they were full of hyperbole. Pinpoint accuracy means being able to throw a dart into the same hole it made the first time, over and over again. Your shots literally line up to a 'pinhole of light'. This is at Mach 6 with 110 miles of atmospheric conditions like you pointed out.

      Take a thumbtack, put a hole in your living room wall, and that's the target an air craft carrier will hit repeatedly from 110 miles away with a passive bullet. Not that the pinpoint target would survive repeated bullets, but whatever.

  • (Score: 2) by butthurt on Thursday April 27, @01:09AM

    by butthurt (6141) on Thursday April 27, @01:09AM (#500452) Journal

    Boeing: BA

    https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BA [yahoo.com]

    This Motley Fool story disparages Boeing, but note that Boeing is listed on page 3 of this document:

    https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/DJT_PFD_Statement_%281%29.pdf [donaldjtrump.com]

    BAE Systems Plc ADR: BAESY

    http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/baesy [nasdaq.com]

    General Atomics: not public

    https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2015/02/15/when-general-atomics-makes-a-drone-this-other-comp.aspx [fool.com]

(1)