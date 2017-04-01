from the must-be-pricey dept.
We're about to build the Model S of computers. Something so brilliant and beautiful that reviewers will have to add an 11 to their scores. Being that we're System76 and we do things the System76 way, our design principles are polar opposite of the rest of the industry.
- Represent the character of our company
Our company is open, warm, friendly, and high-quality. Our designs reflect these characteristics.
- Represent the Open Source community
Our CAD work will be Open Source and our design will pay tribute to computer science.
- Easy to work on and expand.
At every step along the way we ask, "How does this decision affect serviceability". Open it, change it, expand it. Our product will be flexible.
- Efficient to manufacture
[...] We're starting with desktops. There's a lot to learn and the form factor is easiest to work with. Both design and CAD work are well along their way. We're prototyping with acrylic and moving to metal soon. Our first in-house designed and manufactured desktops will ship next year. Laptops are more complex and will follow much later.
It's going to take some years, but by the end of phase three, we'll be able to create anything. We'll apply our unique computers for creators perspective to every aspect of our products.
Also at: https://liliputing.com/2017/04/linux-pc-builder-system76-plans-design-manufacture-hardware.html
(Score: 2) by driven on Thursday April 27, @02:07AM
I don't need a new laptop yet, but I've had system76 at the top of my list to consider buying from. This is great news, even if it doesn't include laptops yet. We definitely need more free/open choices out there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @02:13AM
Please work on some kind of RISC-V based system; work with the people of the lowRISC [lowrisc.org] project.
