We're about to build the Model S of computers. Something so brilliant and beautiful that reviewers will have to add an 11 to their scores. Being that we're System76 and we do things the System76 way, our design principles are polar opposite of the rest of the industry.

Represent the character of our company

Our company is open, warm, friendly, and high-quality. Our designs reflect these characteristics.

Represent the Open Source community

Our CAD work will be Open Source and our design will pay tribute to computer science.

Easy to work on and expand.

At every step along the way we ask, "How does this decision affect serviceability". Open it, change it, expand it. Our product will be flexible.

Efficient to manufacture

[...] We're starting with desktops. There's a lot to learn and the form factor is easiest to work with. Both design and CAD work are well along their way. We're prototyping with acrylic and moving to metal soon. Our first in-house designed and manufactured desktops will ship next year. Laptops are more complex and will follow much later.

It's going to take some years, but by the end of phase three, we'll be able to create anything. We'll apply our unique computers for creators perspective to every aspect of our products.