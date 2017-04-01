Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly, 4-in-1 Catalyst

posted by charon on Thursday April 27, @04:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the green-chemistry dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Brown University researchers have developed a new composite catalyst that can perform four separate chemical reactions in sequential order and in one container to produce compounds useful in making a wide range of pharmaceutical products.

"It normally takes multiple catalysts to carry out all of the steps of this reaction," said Chao Yu, a post-doctoral researcher at Brown who co-led the work with graduate student Xuefeng Guo. "But we found a single nanocatalyst that can perform this multistep reaction by itself."

The research, described in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, was a collaboration between the labs of Brown professors Christopher Seto and Shouheng Sun, who are coauthors of the paper.

The work was done, the researchers said, with an eye toward finding ways of making the chemical industry more environmentally sustainable. Multi-reaction catalysts like this one are a step toward that goal.

"If you're running four different reactions separately, then you've got four different steps that require solvents and starting materials, and they each leave behind waste contaminated with byproducts from the reaction," Seto said. "But if you can do it all in one pot, you can use less solvent and reduce waste."

Chao Yu et al. AgPd Nanoparticles Deposited on WONanorods as an Efficient Catalyst for One-Pot Conversion of Nitrophenol/Nitroacetophenone into Benzoxazole/Quinazoline, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b01983

Original Submission


«  China Launches Aircraft Carrier | Scientist Invents Way to Trigger Non-Organic Photosynthesis-Like Reaction  »
Researchers Develop Eco-Friendly, 4-in-1 Catalyst | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:12AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:12AM (#500523)

    Innovative new catalyst makes prescription drugs even more expensive.

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:18AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:18AM (#500527)

      V¡agra gonna cost ya so many food stamps brah.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:13AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:13AM (#500524)

    First there were 3-in-1 catalysts for car exhaust (HC, CO and NOx). Now this new outfit announces 4-in-1. Next it will be 5, etc...

    Kind of like gears on bikes, used to be 5 cogs at the back was normal, then 6, 7...and now up to 11 (or more--haven't checked lately).

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:15AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:15AM (#500525)

      Imagine how much paper a whore could earn if she has 11 vaginas!

(1)