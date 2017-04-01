from the solar-fuel? dept.
Uribe-Romo and his team of students created a way to trigger a chemical reaction in a synthetic material called metal-organic frameworks (MOF) that breaks down carbon dioxide into harmless organic materials. Think of it as an artificial photosynthesis process similar to the way plants convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and sunlight into food. But instead of producing food, Uribe-Romo's method produces solar fuel.
To see an explanation see this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdTuwe2SruA
It's something scientists around the world have been pursuing for years, but the challenge is finding a way for visible light to trigger the chemical transformation. Ultraviolet rays have enough energy to allow the reaction in common materials such as titanium dioxide, but UVs make up only about 4 percent of the light Earth receives from the sun. The visible range -- the violet to red wavelengths -- represent the majority of the sun's rays, but there are few materials that pick up these light colors to create the chemical reaction that transforms CO2 into fuel.
F. Uribe-Romo et al. Systematic variation of the optical bandgap in titanium based isoreticular metal–organic frameworks for photocatalytic reduction of CO2 under blue light J. Mater. Chem. A, 2017 DOI: 10.1039/C7TA00437K
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @07:19AM
(Score: 1) by DmT on Thursday April 27, @08:08AM
Time to sell all oil stocks? Or maybe not just yet ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:14AM (1 child)
CO2 is a harmless (and even necessary) material, as long as there's not too much of it. Indeed, I bet it's more harmless than the organic substances they produce from it.
This is an interesting process, but not because it destroys something inherently dangerous, but because it might be the way to a more efficient use of solar energy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @10:57AM
Or in enough quantities quickstart the terraforming of Venus before biologicals can even been considered.
