Chinese government news service Xinhua reports that a newly built aircraft carrier was floated in the sea at Dalian (also known as Port Arthur). The ship must "undergo equipment debugging, outfitting and mooring trials." As yet, the Soviet-built Liaoning is China's only operating aircraft carrier.
According to Shanghaiist and Voice of America (U.S. government outlet), the carrier is named Shandong. Some other reports said that it is unnamed.
Previously on SoylentNews: China Moving Full Speed Ahead in Construction of Aircraft Carriers
Chinese State Media Boasts About its New Electronic Reconnaissance Ship
Related Stories
Satellite photos analyzed by IHS Janes show China has dramatically ramped up efforts to construct a second aircraft carrier—the first to be built indigenously there. While the new ship will likely not be a match for US aircraft carriers, it is important for a number of reasons, and representative of China's ambitions to be a naval superpower. The ship is in "advanced state of construction" in a Dailan shipyard, according to analysis of commercial satellite images by IHS Jane's. And China's goal is reportedly to launch the new carrier by this December (in time for Mao Zedong's 122nd birthday), and outfit it by the end of next year.
China's plans to build new carriers have not exactly been a secret. Construction of the ship started in March, and was confirmed to be a carrier by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) officials speaking to Hong Kong Commercial Daily. The new carrier, called the Type 001A, will include technology currently only used aboard US carriers, according to PLA Navy senior officers: an electromagnetic catapult that will allow aircraft to be launched with greater fuel and weapons loads. That would put China into a very exclusive club.
Amid continuing tensions in the South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Navy is showing off its new electronic reconnaissance ship:
China's Navy has launched a new electronic reconnaissance ship, state media said on Thursday, the latest addition to an expanding fleet and as Beijing's new assertiveness to territorial claims in the South China Sea fuels tensions. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) now operates six electronic reconnaissance vessels, the official English-language China Daily newspaper said, noting that the PLA "has never made public so many details about its intelligence collection ships".
Last year, the PLA Navy commissioned 18 ships, including missile destroyers, corvettes and guided missile frigates, the paper said. China has also said it is building a second aircraft carrier. China's only carrier is the second-hand, Soviet-built Liaoning, which this week unsettled neighbors with drills in the disputed South China Sea.
Previously: China's South China Sea Claims Rejected By "Binding" but Unenforceable Tribunal Ruling
Piracy on the Open Sea?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @03:41AM (2 children)
It has that crazy ramp at the front instead of a catapult. This means it only works for high-powered aircraft with unusually durable landing gear.
American ships can handle wimpy aircraft just fine. Not everything is a fighter. Sometimes you want to fly a maxed-out cargo plane or fuel tanker.
I'd love to see somebody try a catapult on a lower level, or one that holds an aircraft that has the gear retracted.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday April 27, @04:06AM
I think that you will find that the ramp was pioneered by the Brits, for launching STOL planes (such as Harrier jump jets).
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Thursday April 27, @01:25PM
Yes, sometimes you want to fly a maxed out plane or tanker, however that requires really big ships. Carriers which are accessible to only carrier aircraft is an acceptable compromise for most countries. Most carriers have the ski jump configuration to make up for lack of runway.
Only the USA makes supercarriers: look at the tonnage displacement of all carriers in the world and you quickly see the USA is in a league of its own. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_aircraft_carriers_in_service [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @03:48AM (1 child)
Now 10 carriers is not enough to compete! We must have 20!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @01:23PM
That would be reasonable. The power US Navy has as a force of peace is severely underestimated by fools and cretins alike.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Hairyfeet on Thursday April 27, @04:13AM (6 children)
just as well as the USA. In an era of mach 10 missiles and drones you can just spam carriers are about as useful on a modern battlefield as a fleet of P-47s, probably less as at least the P-47s make decent ground attackers and can loiter on the battlefield for hours.
Any country you can face that has tech advanced enough that you could use a carrier instead of just flying planes from a base will have weapons that will completely slaughter a carrier. They are huge, slow, take ages to turn, easy to track, cost around 6 million a day to run, they are just an idea from a bygone age.
ACs are never seen so don't bother. Always ready to show SJWs for the racists they are.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday April 27, @04:18AM (3 children)
I wonder if we will see an unmanned drone nuke an aircraft carrier in our lifetimes.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Thursday April 27, @09:17AM
Would a nuclear cruise missile do? France, Russia, the United States, Pakistan and possibly other countries have them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cruise_missile#Nuclear_warhead_versions [wikipedia.org]
I was surprised to learn that cruise missiles were first built in 1916.
(Score: 2) by Hairyfeet on Thursday April 27, @11:39AM (1 child)
You wouldn't even need a nuke, just look at the number of ships crippled or killed by Japanese Kamikaze in WWII and they had nothing better than untrained rookies to throw at the USA. Imagine hundreds of drones coming from every direction, each one essentially a 5 ton armor piercing bomb flying at mach 2, they could quickly overwhelm the carrier defense and if they lose all of the drones in return for the carrier and some of its escorts so what? They can be cranked off an assembly line and doesn't cost the country deploying them any pilots so why care? Just spam them until the defenses fall and then have a field day sinking the carrier fleet.
ACs are never seen so don't bother. Always ready to show SJWs for the racists they are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:16PM
It is an arms race, of course:
Bombing planes beat ground forces.
Fighter planes beat bomber planes.
Carriers with fast/maneuverable fighter planes beat other AA capability.
Unmanned drone and/or missile barrage beats carrier.
Navy Laser beats unmanned drone and missile barrage (http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1675509-navy-to-fire-150kw-ship-laser-weapon).
...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Thursday April 27, @05:17AM
> Any country you can face that has tech advanced enough that you could use a carrier instead of just flying planes from a base
Since the Chinese don't spam bases all over the world USA/USSR-style, but need to occasionally protect their African assets and "their" South China Sea islands, it does make sense to have a carrier or four (or six).
The Chinese are not interested in a direct confrontation with any Nuclear power. They are winning the long game already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @07:45AM
An aircraft carrier is a big target, yes, but it is also well-protected.
It travels with attack subs and numerous missile-equipped ships. It has anti-missile machine guns that fire automatically. There is surely more that is secret, and adding an anti-ICBM system is at least doable.
Most anti-ship weapons can't even do more than punch a minor hole in one or two of the internal compartments. There is a benefit to being huge. Aside from a nuke or maybe something like the MOAB, it's hard to damage a significant portion of something that big.
Weapons that could hurt an aircraft carrier also fail if they don't survive long enough to be used. They may well turn to powder/vapor/plasma, along with the entire land base at which they are located. They can also be sabotaged, jammed, and so on. Aircraft carrier protection extends across the world; it isn't limited to the ships.
