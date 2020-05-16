Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Who Needs Coal? Britain Did Nicely Without Coal for 24 Hours

posted by mrpg on Thursday April 27, @08:08AM   Printer-friendly
from the electrifying-news dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

The energy provider, National Grid, on Twitter confirmed that, on April 21st, Britain went without coal-generated power for its first full day.

Environment watchers can mark off Friday, April 21. In a 24 hour period, confirmed National Grid, electricity demand in Great Britain was supplied without the need for coal generation—that is, without coal fired power stations.

Climate Action, which works in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program, said that, specifically, by 10.50 pm on Friday the UK had not required electricity sourced from coal.

Coal accounted for just 9% of electricity generation in 2016 - down from 23% the year before.

Coal-fired power plants emit almost double the amount of CO2 (a heat trapping gas blamed for global warming) as gas-fired power plants, said Reuters.

So, April 21 is a day to remember as no coal was used to generate electricity. Sources that kept the lights on included natural gas, nuclear, wind, biomass, and imported energy.

An attention-grabbing headline, but the bigger news may be the decline in coal-powered production from 23% of the total in 2015 to 9% of the total in 2016.

Original Submission


«  Scientist Invents Way to Trigger Non-Organic Photosynthesis-Like Reaction | Illegal Engineering in Oregon  »
Who Needs Coal? Britain Did Nicely Without Coal for 24 Hours | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:09AM (#500568)

    So? I can do nicely without food for 24 hours. Is there a point to this story?

    Damn I'm hungry.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:18AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:18AM (#500570)

    So how much of the imported energy they used was made from coal?

  • (Score: 2) by butthurt on Thursday April 27, @08:31AM

    by butthurt (6141) on Thursday April 27, @08:31AM (#500575) Journal

    "Britain Does Without Coal Power, Briefly" [soylentnews.org]

    Last May, all the coal-burning stations were shut down for what may have been the first time since 1882. E.ON made up the difference, at ruinous expense.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:37AM (#500577)

    Though you may call 999
    They will hang up everytime
    It's too late they're here with me

  • (Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Thursday April 27, @09:34AM (1 child)

    by its_gonna_be_yuge! (6454) on Thursday April 27, @09:34AM (#500581)

    Good to hear the UK is getting off of coal.

    And in the US, despite the Trump drum-beating for the coal industry, natural gas has overtaken coal as well

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_power_in_the_United_States#/media/File:US_Electrical_Generation_1949-2011.png [wikipedia.org]

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by TheRaven on Thursday April 27, @11:19AM

      by TheRaven (270) on Thursday April 27, @11:19AM (#500597) Journal
      It's not that great. Coal has been in decline for a while because the price of oil and gas have come down, making coal a more expensive option. Coal is probably the worst polluting form of electricity generation, but the replacements aren't that much better. It's not like we've replaced all of our coal generation with solar/wind/tidal/nuclear.
      --
      sudo mod me up

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:09AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:09AM (#500595)

    Britain in any of the other 364 24-hour periods.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:36AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:36AM (#500601)

      True. It is also about the best time of year for it in Britain - fairly bright (solar), fairly windy (wind), recently rainy (hydro) - yet the temperatures are at a fairly comfortable level - not cold enough to need heating on, and not hot enough to crank up the AC or activate fans - and the days are getting longer so there is less need for artificial lighting. Show me the same thing at midwinter and I will be genuinely surprised, but as it is, this is mainly a publicity stunt.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @01:13PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @01:13PM (#500662)

        You are correct. This is probably a coincidence, and the mentioning of it as news is a publicity stunt.

        On the other hand, well made publicity stunts have been known to change public perception, from there on public opinion, and finally the state of nations ... that's usually called propaganda. Propaganda is known to work quite well (if it's well-executed), no matter the topic, organization, political system, or affected populace.

        If, for a change, somebody is now doing propaganda ops *in favour* of renewable energy, instead of going all "Global warming is a lie!", then I'm all for it! More please!

(1)