The energy provider, National Grid, on Twitter confirmed that, on April 21st, Britain went without coal-generated power for its first full day.
Environment watchers can mark off Friday, April 21. In a 24 hour period, confirmed National Grid, electricity demand in Great Britain was supplied without the need for coal generation—that is, without coal fired power stations.
Climate Action, which works in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program, said that, specifically, by 10.50 pm on Friday the UK had not required electricity sourced from coal.
Coal accounted for just 9% of electricity generation in 2016 - down from 23% the year before.
Coal-fired power plants emit almost double the amount of CO2 (a heat trapping gas blamed for global warming) as gas-fired power plants, said Reuters.
So, April 21 is a day to remember as no coal was used to generate electricity. Sources that kept the lights on included natural gas, nuclear, wind, biomass, and imported energy.
An attention-grabbing headline, but the bigger news may be the decline in coal-powered production from 23% of the total in 2015 to 9% of the total in 2016.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:09AM
So? I can do nicely without food for 24 hours. Is there a point to this story?
Damn I'm hungry.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:18AM (1 child)
So how much of the imported energy they used was made from coal?
(Score: 4, Informative) by butthurt on Thursday April 27, @08:49AM
In France, coal power plants provided just 2% of total electricity in 2014.
France will have just 3,018 MW of capacity remaining online in mainland France after 2015. This will be just 5 coal power units, spread across 4 plants.
-- https://www.e3g.org/library/snapshot-of-france-coal-phase-out-progress [e3g.org]
France will shut down all its coal-fired power plants by 2023 [...] The country [...] derives more than 75 per cent of its electricity from nuclear fission.
-- https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/france-close-coal-plants-shut-down-2023-global-warming-climate-change-a7422966.html [independent.co.uk]
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Thursday April 27, @08:31AM
"Britain Does Without Coal Power, Briefly" [soylentnews.org]
Last May, all the coal-burning stations were shut down for what may have been the first time since 1882. E.ON made up the difference, at ruinous expense.
(Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Thursday April 27, @09:34AM (1 child)
Good to hear the UK is getting off of coal.
And in the US, despite the Trump drum-beating for the coal industry, natural gas has overtaken coal as well
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coal_power_in_the_United_States#/media/File:US_Electrical_Generation_1949-2011.png [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by TheRaven on Thursday April 27, @11:19AM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:09AM (2 children)
Britain in any of the other 364 24-hour periods.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:36AM (1 child)
True. It is also about the best time of year for it in Britain - fairly bright (solar), fairly windy (wind), recently rainy (hydro) - yet the temperatures are at a fairly comfortable level - not cold enough to need heating on, and not hot enough to crank up the AC or activate fans - and the days are getting longer so there is less need for artificial lighting. Show me the same thing at midwinter and I will be genuinely surprised, but as it is, this is mainly a publicity stunt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @01:13PM
You are correct. This is probably a coincidence, and the mentioning of it as news is a publicity stunt.
On the other hand, well made publicity stunts have been known to change public perception, from there on public opinion, and finally the state of nations ... that's usually called propaganda. Propaganda is known to work quite well (if it's well-executed), no matter the topic, organization, political system, or affected populace.
If, for a change, somebody is now doing propaganda ops *in favour* of renewable energy, instead of going all "Global warming is a lie!", then I'm all for it! More please!
