A study published earlier this month in the journal Science Advances examines the effects of onymity – that is, the opposite of anonymity – on Chinese students in a classic two-player social experiment in which the most rational choice is betrayal. What researchers found, however, seems to defy rationality: Participants who learned each other's names opted for cooperation over treachery.
In an age marked by xenophobia and political polarization, studying onymity may offer insight into practical ways of helping strangers get along. This particular study suggests that even small steps toward getting to know one another can bring big benefits for society as a whole, whether it's in a town hall meeting, on a jammed roadway, or in an online discussion forum.
"Since the spirit of cooperation that social cohesion is based upon is crumbling away in some places, be it on Facebook or in societies that are about to be torn apart about issues such as immigration, we sought insight into what enhances cooperation," said co-author Jürgen Kurths from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany, who contributed statistical analyses, in a statement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:13AM (1 child)
I wonder what the result of this study would be in a western country, especially at elite universities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:28AM
This is a very good point.
I have lived/worked for many years in China. And while I have greatly admire how friendly and caring colleagues and acquaintances can be, I am still surprised by the ease by which people you do not know well try to screw you over. Instead of a Western country, I wonder how it would be in Japan, a country where "friends" still talk polite to you and refuse to invite you over, but strangers are commonly treated with the greatest possible respect.
This cooperative message was brought to you in anonymity.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Refugee from beyond on Thursday April 27, @11:28AM
Spirit of the Big Brother. $50/bottle.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:40AM
Exchanging names has always worked for me. It's how I've been so successful on the internet.
(Score: 2) by Demose on Thursday April 27, @12:09PM (2 children)
I´ll give you 6 James for a Garry but you have to dispose of all my Keiths free of charge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:58PM (1 child)
No deal. I need a Bruce and a Gregory for that combo to work.
(Score: 2) by Dunbal on Thursday April 27, @01:02PM
I'll see his Bruce and Gregory and raise him a Mustafa and a Rajit.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Thursday April 27, @12:15PM (1 child)
[Citation needed]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @01:05PM
Just typing [citation needed] is not cooperative at all...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:28PM
Nash was a paranoid schizophrenic and even RAND found that people cooperate most of the time when they tested it in the 50's. The theory does not work IRL unless you totally disassociate it from real consequences, the MAD policy was not named ironically
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @12:46PM (1 child)
Giving people your identity just enables them to mess with you and not all people are rational actors. So even less reason to enable them. Some don't have anything to loose so any interaction will make you loose too. No-gain!
In Soviet east your identity was known but it didn't change peoples opinion or drive. It just made it invisible. Making the whole situation potentially very unstable.
Xenophobia will rise when some groups think it's alright to subjugate and kill members of other groups. As for social cohesion, it's something that exists when there's trust and respect. The rest is just social negative enforcement illusion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @01:18PM
You've identified other factors, but mostly it's the economy.
When the economy is doing well, people are more amenable to welfare programs, accepting refugees, etc etc. For example, the only way we'll see single payer in the US is if the economy starts roaring like in the 1950s. I know that's counterintuitive to most here, because if that happened, there'd be an increase in "I've got mine, fuck you" internet tough guys.
But internet tough guys don't really predict what the masses are going to do. How many people here use TwitFace on a daily basis? That's what I thought. (And I agree with y'all, imo anybody who uses TwitFace is well a twit but I'm not the masses.)
When the economy goes south, that's when partisanship, xenophobia, racism, and every other form of human tribalism you can imagine is on the rise. It's always somebody else's fault, which makes sense, because who here stopped working hard? None of us did, so none of us can possibly be at fault. Yet bad shit is happening, so it must be somebody's fault.
The only thing names have to do with it as far as I can tell is informing the subconscious who's part of the tribe and who's somebody else. If you know somebody's name, you might also know that they're a hard worker. This is something like the phenomenon of the black guy everybody who's not a racist knows and can vouch for. That black guy is part of the tribe, but all those other blacks, well I don't know, they're from Umofia and womanly (q.v. href [wikipedia.org]) and stuff, so it must be their fault.
Incidentally, the elites know this as well. They won't let us have nice things like sensible, fact-based policies and a stable, sustainable economy because if we had those things, we might start doing things that would threaten the very existence of the modern aristocracy. Instead they can easily keep us fighting amongst ourselves by crashing the stock market every now and then, like back in '08, like the other examples that came up in discussion yesterday, and again this fall.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:55PM
So we could get more cooperation on SN if we renamed Anonymous Coward to Onymous Coward?
