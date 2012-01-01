from the failing-upwards dept.
Investopedia reports[1]
Marissa Mayer's disappointing reign as CEO of Yahoo (YHOO) is looking pretty rich for her. According to documents filed on [April 24], Mayer will make $186 million once the internet company that she was criticized for running into the ground finally sells its core holdings to Verizon (VZ). The protracted $4.48 billion merger, which was delayed following a number of big security breaches, is expected to be completed in June.
Security filings state that Mayer's Yahoo stock, stock options and restricted stock units are worth up to $186 million, based on Monday's share price of $48.15. That hefty payout, which will come on top of Mayer's regularly salary, bonuses, and stock that she has already sold, will be rewarded to her if Yahoo shareholders vote to sell the company June 8.
[1] They should validate their HTML--especially if they are going to put styling in that. (It's been a long time since I've seen something with anywhere near 388 flagged items.)
(Score: 1) by WillR on Thursday April 27, @12:33PM (2 children)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:40PM (1 child)
You get what you pay for. People paid for shares in Yahoo, and then let the board issue themselves these ridiculous amounts of money.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by GungnirSniper on Thursday April 27, @12:49PM
How many of them were the same board that turned down Microsoft's offer?
Yahoo lived half of its existence in fear of Microsoft, but that backward-looking view prevented it from creating the future Google did instead.
Tips for better submissions to help our site grow. [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @12:48PM
Time to move assets from Yahoo. Verislime will not improve matters.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Dunbal on Thursday April 27, @01:00PM
Can we replace CEOs with robots already?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 27, @01:26PM
I hope her golden parachute turns out to be largely made of heavy gold metal bricks. With the aerodynamic properties of such. A Wile E. Coyote golden anvil of sorts.
Reply to This