Marissa Mayer's disappointing reign as CEO of Yahoo (YHOO) is looking pretty rich for her. According to documents filed on [April 24], Mayer will make $186 million once the internet company that she was criticized for running into the ground finally sells its core holdings to Verizon (VZ). The protracted $4.48 billion merger, which was delayed following a number of big security breaches, is expected to be completed in June.

Security filings state that Mayer's Yahoo stock, stock options and restricted stock units are worth up to $186 million, based on Monday's share price of $48.15. That hefty payout, which will come on top of Mayer's regularly salary, bonuses, and stock that she has already sold, will be rewarded to her if Yahoo shareholders vote to sell the company June 8.