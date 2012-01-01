Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Marissa Mayer Will Get $186M Golden Parachute Upon Yahoo's Sale To Verizon

posted by mrpg on Thursday April 27, @12:29PM   Printer-friendly
from the failing-upwards dept.
Business

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

Investopedia reports[1]

Marissa Mayer's disappointing reign as CEO of Yahoo (YHOO) is looking pretty rich for her. According to documents filed on [April 24], Mayer will make $186 million once the internet company that she was criticized for running into the ground finally sells its core holdings to Verizon (VZ). The protracted $4.48 billion merger, which was delayed following a number of big security breaches, is expected to be completed in June.

Security filings state that Mayer's Yahoo stock, stock options and restricted stock units are worth up to $186 million, based on Monday's share price of $48.15. That hefty payout, which will come on top of Mayer's regularly salary, bonuses, and stock that she has already sold, will be rewarded to her if Yahoo shareholders vote to sell the company June 8.

[1] They should validate their HTML--especially if they are going to put styling in that. (It's been a long time since I've seen something with anywhere near 388 flagged items.)

Original Submission


«  Want to Encourage Cooperation? Try Exchanging Names.
Marissa Mayer Will Get $186M Golden Parachute Upon Yahoo's Sale To Verizon | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by WillR on Thursday April 27, @12:33PM (2 children)

    by WillR (2012) on Thursday April 27, @12:33PM (#500633)
    $186 million for rearranging the deck chairs on a sinking ship? That's not a bad gig if you can get it.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:40PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:40PM (#500636)

      You get what you pay for. People paid for shares in Yahoo, and then let the board issue themselves these ridiculous amounts of money.

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @12:48PM

    by kaszz (4211) on Thursday April 27, @12:48PM (#500641) Journal

    Time to move assets from Yahoo. Verislime will not improve matters.

  • (Score: 2) by Dunbal on Thursday April 27, @01:00PM

    by Dunbal (3515) on Thursday April 27, @01:00PM (#500650)

    Can we replace CEOs with robots already?

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 27, @01:26PM

    by DannyB (5839) on Thursday April 27, @01:26PM (#500670)

    I hope her golden parachute turns out to be largely made of heavy gold metal bricks. With the aerodynamic properties of such. A Wile E. Coyote golden anvil of sorts.

(1)