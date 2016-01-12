from the illegal-to-doubt dept.
Running red lights can get you a ticket. But in Oregon, you can be fined just for talking about it.
Mats Järlström learned this first-hand last year when the state of Oregon fined him $500 for publicly suggesting that yellow lights should last for slightly longer to accommodate cars making right turns.
[...] He did a little Googling and found the formula used to set traffic-light times. The length of time a traffic light stays yellow is based on a relatively straightforward mathematical formula, originally drafted in 1959. Mats realized that the formula is incomplete, because it fails to capture the behavior of drivers making right turns.
[...] Mats's work was generally met with interest and praise, but when Mats e-mailed the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying, things took an abrupt illegal U-turn. The Board told Mats they had no interest in hearing about his ideas. Fair enough. But the Board didn't stop there. They launched a full-blown investigation, alleging that he'd engaged in the unlicensed "practice of engineering."
After a two-year-long investigation, the Board fined him $500. According to the Board, "critiquing" the length of yellow lights and talking about his ideas with "members of the public" made Mats a lawbreaker because he's not an Oregon-licensed professional engineer.
The Board also told Mats that he couldn't refer to himself using the word "engineer" either. Most people would probably agree that "engineer" is a sensible way to describe Mats, given his education, experience, and skills. (He has a degree in electrical engineering from Sweden, and he's worked in a range of technical fields for decades). But in Oregon, none of that matters; the word "engineer" is off-limits to everyone who is not a state-licensed professional engineer.
Source: Institute for Justice
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @09:48AM
Bureaucrats gonna bureaucracy, just join the fucking Engineer's club and be done with it.
(Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Thursday April 27, @09:51AM (2 children)
I'm going to guess that neither the fine nore the caution is addressed to the right person. After all, if Mats holds a Swedish engineering degree, the Board should've referred to him as "Ingenjör [wikipedia.org] Mats" - mr. Mats is likely a different person.
(Admittedly, I'm not 100% sure on how Swedish degrees convert into mode of address. I would guess it works similarly to my experience -- I am 100% confident in saying there is no such person as mr. FakeBeldin. ;-)
(PS: Small typo in the title of my comment? That's no typo - it's a space station! Or intentional!)
(Score: 1) by evk on Thursday April 27, @10:14AM
Swedes aren't much for titles, so just "Mats" would be fine. Or if you'd be really formal you could use "Herr Järlström".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:38AM
> there is no such person as mr. FakeBeldin. ;-)
OMG it's $current_year, if you want to be called Miss, just say so.
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @09:58AM
Practicing engineering means getting paid -- possibly in some form other than money. At the very least it means performing the kind of services for which engineers are normally paid.
(Score: 1, Touché) by mordac on Thursday April 27, @10:09AM (2 children)
Does this mean that you need to get an electrician in if you want to change a lightbulb?
[I am not a "state-licensed professional engineer", although I do posess a degree in Engineering]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @10:49AM (1 child)
Do not attempt to unclog a toilet without a plumber's license.
[I do not possess a degree in Engineering. I do have a driver's license.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:41AM
I know some Harry Tuttle (or was it Buttle, whatever), who will fix it, for free. What could go wrong.
(Score: 3, Touché) by inertnet on Thursday April 27, @10:57AM (4 children)
I've put Oregon on my list of states to avoid, should I ever visit the USA or even move there.
I wonder if people like the Wright brothers had an engineering degree, or if it was up to the state of Oregon we'd still be using horse and carriage. No scratch that, the person who invented the wheel surely didn't have a degree either.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday April 27, @11:54AM (3 children)
Oregon is a lovely state. This turn of events is bizarre and uncharacteristic. If more people in Oregon know about it, it won't be long before the bureaucrats in question have their asses handed to them.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:05PM (1 child)
Ah, but do they have people with ass-handing degrees who could do that for them?
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Thursday April 27, @01:13PM
We recognize that there are people with degrees in ass-handing, but without board certification from the State of Oregon in ass-handing, they are not allowed to practice in ass-handing--paid or otherwise.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 1) by WillR on Thursday April 27, @01:13PM
This turn of events is bizarre and uncharacteristic.
For a state where you have to be a licensed professional gas pump operator to fill up a car?
Oregon *is* a lovely state but it has some really strange quirks, like the gas thing, and now overzealous defense of the title "engineer".
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @11:08AM (1 child)
It really doesn't matter if none of the people who decided this are mentally a psychopath or sociopath. Their avoidance of responsibility and group ethics effectively make them as cold and self serving as any full blown psycho.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:01PM
Indeed. Crushing perceived criticism, opposition, and/or competition is part and parcel of the bureaucratic mindset. It's the survival mechanism of the civil serpent.
(Score: 4, Informative) by aclarke on Thursday April 27, @12:05PM (5 children)
In many jurisdictions, "engineer" is a profession that can only be claimed by licensed engineers. It's certainly that way where I live in Ontario, Canada, and I believe Oregon is the same. Vice provides a very important detail that TFA misses: Man Fined $500 for Crime of Writing 'I Am An Engineer' in an Email to the Government [vice.com]. Mats claimed to be an engineer. He's not being fined because he had a good idea. He's being fined because he claimed to be an engineer, which is a licensed profession. It's no different really from claiming to be a medical doctor, or a lawyer.
Perhaps it's all the programmers who call themselves engineers, or a general dumbification of words and concepts, but "free speech" doesn't mean one can call oneself whatever one wishes. Mats perhaps didn't understand this, but ignorance of the law and all that. It sucks for him and the fine does seem excessive (although small) but it seems entirely reasonable to me that he would have been told he can't call himself an engineer.
Lest you think I'm coming down hard on this guy, I have a degree in Engineering, but I don't call myself an engineer as I'm not a licensed professional engineer. I'm very careful to make this distinction, perhaps because after having spent five years in engineering school to get my degree, I have a level of understanding and respect of the legal ramifications of calling myself a Professional Engineer when I'm not one.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by rondon on Thursday April 27, @12:31PM
There is a difference between Professional Engineer and engineer. Just like there is a difference between a CPA and an accountant. Lowercase engineers should be allowed to describe themselves as engineers, just like folks with a PHD should be allowed to describe themselves as doctors, just not medical doctors.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:31PM
The source of confusion is likely that where Järlström got his degree. You have a "Master of Science degree in engineering" by taking your exam successfully, by law. No need to apply for any "Professional engineer". So when he interacts with authorities in Oregon, US confusion ensues.
The authorities in Oregon could however tried to sort this out instead of going ballistic. But then there's a reason bureaucrats have a reputation ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @12:32PM
My great-grandfather had an eighth grade education. He was an engineer. His employer paid him to be, and called him, an engineer He was therefore a professional engineer. I'm fairly certain he was licensed in the field as well.
So, great granpapa was a "Licensed Professional Engineer".
He drove a Choo-Choo train for Southern Pacific.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday April 27, @12:54PM
> the fine does seem excessive
Exactly. Why didn't they warn first? What are they trying to accomplish with this decision to impose a fine, what is their motivation? Are they owned by red light camera companies? What they did is needlessly punitive and extreme hair splitting. "I have a degree in engineering" and "I have an engineering job" = no penalty, while "I am an engineer" and "I am a professional engineer" = penalty. He didn't say he was licensed, did he? Since they started with the punishing, I have no sympathy for the board should whatever eventual punishment meted out to them be harsh.
From what I've seen, professional boards are massively hypocritical organizations. Their mission is to maintain standards of professionalism, so they claim. But the methods they use seem more calculated to reduce competition by restricting the supply of licensed professionals, than assure competence. Board members absolutely do have a conflict of interest that way.
> I have a degree in Engineering, but I don't call myself an engineer
Would you like to be fined by the Board of Higher Education for suggesting that university engineering degrees aren't good enough to allow engineering graduates to call themselves engineers? If this Oregon board can do what they did, then I see no reason why this other board can't also fine you for saying what you just said. Where does that leave us?
(Score: 2) by art guerrilla on Thursday April 27, @01:06PM
grrrrr
1. poster below has it right, you refer to yourself generically as an engineer, who the fuck cares ? ? ? ONLY The State...
2. there was another story about them coming down hard on a political candidate who had put he was an 'environmental engineer' in his resume; guy had a degree in, yes, 'environmental engineering'... now, whether he paid some extortion fee to The Precious Fucking State or not, the guy was entitled to call himself an 'environmental engineer', notwithstanding the pants-wetting of authoritarians such as yourself...
3. NO ONE is dying because a run-of-the-mill self-named 'engineer' is not a PE or otherwise bribed The Precious Fucking State for a scarce piece of paper...
NO ONE, this is NOT an issue in society; it IS simply dinosaurs gatekeeping/turf-guarding, and keeping the smaller, more clever mammals from eating their lunch...
yeah, self-policing 'experts' is working out just great, ain't it ? ? ?
...oh, wait, no its not: it is the very heart of our corrupted institutions who are NOT transparent and amenable to outside oversight...
ALL secret institutions (and policing, military, gummint, korporations, etc, are all effectively secret organizations) WILL become corrupted...
WILL become corrupted; not maybe, not possibly, not theoretically, WILL BECOME CORRUPTED...
...as they are...
