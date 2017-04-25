17/04/27/0748222 story
posted by charon on Thursday April 27, @05:06PM
from the you-mean-i-have-to-leave-the-house? dept.
Mac Rumors reports that Apple Inc. has announced that it
[...] will be expanding its "Today at Apple" educational sessions to all of its 495 retail stores around the world in May.
The free sessions, which have been offered at Apple's flagship Union Square store in San Francisco since last year, will cover topics such as photography, videography, music, coding, art, and design.
The article says that some stores have been remodelled to accommodate the seminars.
Additional coverage:
(Score: 3, Informative) by Adamsjas on Thursday April 27, @05:16PM (5 children)
Yet another thing Apple Groupies can spend their (and their employer's) money on.
Laserjet Diplomas Emailed to your iCloud account,
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @06:55PM
People who buy Apple products are also paying for these educational events; people are choosing to associate with Apple, and some of them are undoubtedly proud to contribute to this, dare I say, "public good".
Of course, some of us think it's a waste of time, or that money could be spent teaching more interesting topics, etc. WE don't have to pay for those events; we aren't forced to contribute to Apple's system of education.
That is what separates Apple from a Government: Apple allocates resources by agreement, rather than by imposition. (Of course, if Apple's "community" is sufficiently powerful, then it becomes almost all but impossible to exist in a way that doesn't somehow cater to its wishes, but that doesn't prevent people from saving up their resources in order to forger their own path instead.)
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday April 27, @07:40PM (2 children)
Yep :)
However, it's a good thing. If Apple Subjects actively choose to improve themselves, at the cost of greater vendor lock-in, they will be asking *ME* less questions about Apple products and technology. Of which, I couldn't give two shits about. I would love Apple taking the reigns and making their subjects educated and informed. Some of that knowledge really can be applied to other fields, and especially, other BSD type systems and platforms for video, music, and art.
That could make a big difference between them and the Microsoft Surveillance Targets, aka MS customers, and their woefully lacking skills in using or maintaining a computer. Which is not a terrible thing since that fact has employed many of us.
Is Microsoft giving away free courses in brick and mortar establishments so that people can learn how to use Microsoft products better? That I would love, since most of IT is moving away from supporting their mass surveillance platform. I abhor receiving questions about Windows 10 and inform everyone that I will stop supporting Windows after Windows 7 becomes EOL.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 27, @10:30PM
So what's the rub? What does Apple have to gain financially from this? Are they collecting customer data during these sessions? The people who attend those sessions are already Apple fanatics.
An easy answer is that it's just a shitshow to upsell more software/features. Do any of you have any additional answers to the above questions?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @11:07PM
The Microsoft policy should really be.. Need help with a Microsoft product? No problem, I will help you upgrade to Be-Es-Dee or some sane Linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:06PM
Yet another thing Apple Groupies can spend their (and their employer's) money on.
FTFS (emphasis mine):
The free sessions, which have been offered at Apple's flagship Union Square store in San Francisco since last year, will cover topics such as photography, videography, music, coding, art, and design.
So, how much is this free weekend?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @05:28PM (5 children)
...I was told capitalism was bad??? Help!
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @06:15PM (4 children)
To make use of any learned knowledge you have to use said products.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 27, @10:37PM (3 children)
Well, if you're really bored and antisocial, you could get yourself and maybe some like-minded miscreants to put your collective dicks in the mashed potatoes and ask questions like, "Is it true that the Apple factory has nets because its workers try to commit suicide?" and "Do you have a recycling program so poor people can have a Mac too?" or adjust your photos to resemble blackface during photo editing demonstrations or edit in some grunting and breathing noises for your recording sessions?
Or the classic, just go in there and act like a tic-ing retard and if anybody looks at you weird just say you have a disability, so that reacting against you would be discrimination.
No joke, there was a guy in a linear algebra class at a community college I attended who would murmur to himself the whole time, whether or not the professor was lecturing. Nobody sat around him. If that were my kid I would have taken him out back and had 'im shot.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @10:49PM (2 children)
Hmm.. Recycling!
"Hey Sir, When the factory slaves commit suicide on the job. Do you adhere fully to your recycling policy by putting said worker in the meat grinder so that the other workers and the factory may save on food and use less farmland?" ;-P
"Hey Sir, I heard Apple products is all about Think(tm)ing and freedom, right? well so how do I add my own software to my iPhone?"
"Hey Sir, Apple is all about being green and environmentally friendly.. right? Then why do you hate [soylentnews.org] people that harvest old phones to reuse the parts?"
Of course to add to the fun.. Film at eleven and upload to some video service..
(Score: 1) by Scruffy Beard 2 on Thursday April 27, @10:58PM (1 child)
I wonder if they throw you out if you try to follow the lesson on your Android phone.
Possibly using the SD card in place of iCloud uploads.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @11:10PM
Even better. Hack the iPhone such that it can support SD-card without rooting it permanently. Then call it SD-Cloud :p
"Hey Sir, No need for iCloud because iPhone already has SD-Cloud."
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @05:30PM (4 children)
Great now I can learn how to code new device drivers for OpenBSD right? :P
I'll expect the course on hacking iCloud accounts for juicy and porny details to be held. Together with jailbreaking iPhone and the hexview disassembler essence.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Thursday April 27, @07:33PM (3 children)
LOL!
No, I think they will begin pushing some moral assessment of jail breaking. How it is bad, makes Mr. Cook and the shareholders cry, and is a betrayal of the Walled Garden and their fellow ShinyHappy citizens.
Good Apple Subjects would never, ever, think of trying to break out of the Walled Garden. Freedom is bad, Garden is Good. Repeat after me, Freedom is Bad, Garden Is Good! :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @08:09PM (2 children)
To repeat after you: [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday April 27, @09:38PM (1 child)
Well, it's either that or put up with the parasites forever. It's not like they provide anything valuable, and they are literally and provably killing the planet.
I'm proposing killing parasites so that humanity can not just survive, but evolve.
I don't feel one iota bad about promulgating their deaths. They wholly deserve them.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday April 27, @11:04PM
Yes, Venezuela and Cambodia are prime examples of such success! ;-)
