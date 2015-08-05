A woman named Lavish Reynolds has posted a dramatic Facebook Live video showing a bleeding man, Philando Castile, next to her in a car as a police officer who just shot him points a gun at him through a car window. Philando Castile, 32, died at the hospital a short time later, WCCO confirmed through his family. "Police shot him for no apparent reason, no reason at all," she says at one point.

The police shooting occurred in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Falcon Heights, which is located 10 minutes from Minneapolis/St. Paul, is the home of the Minnesota State Fair and dubs itself a "village within the city." A child (she was 4-years-old, said the St. Paul Pioneer Press) was in the car when the police officer, who has not been identified, shot Philando Castile. The child could be heard crying in the background as the emotional-sounding officer continues to point his gun through the car window as Castile bleeds through his white T-shirt and an upset Reynolds talks live on Facebook, imploring God to save him. Facebook Live allows people to stream live video directly from their cell phone onto their Facebook page.

In the video, Lavish Reynolds says to Philando Castile, "Stay with me... We got pulled over for a busted taillight in the back." She also said in the video that police asked Castile, the driver, for his license and registration and, as he reached for it, he told officers that he had a firearm and a concealed carry permit. The officer then shot him, she said (Castile had been stopped for traffic issues before; he was booked for driving after revocation in the past. However, a check with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's criminal record database showed only an entry for failing to provide proof of insurance; the Minneapolis Star-Tribune said his record consisted of "misdemeanors and petty misdemeanors" only.)

Philando Castile, 32, worked in a school cafeteria in St. Paul, the Star-Tribune said. A parent of a child in the school posted a tribute to him on Facebook, saying "This was a GOOD MAN" who pushed extra food on children and gave a borderline autistic child constant hugs.