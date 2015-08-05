from the modern-psychos dept.
A Thai man live streamed the murder of his own daughter as well as his suicide:
A Thai man filmed himself killing his baby daughter on Facebook Live, before taking his own life, Thai police say. The 21-year-old hanged his daughter, and then himself, at a deserted hotel in Phuket on Monday, reportedly after an argument with his wife. Facebook sent condolences to the family for the "appalling" incident and said that the content had now been removed. The company pledged a review of its processes after footage of a US killing stayed online for hours this month. The footage of the Thai killing had also been available on video sharing website YouTube, but the company took it down after the BBC alerted it to its presence.
Another story discusses the aftermath of the killing. This follows an incident where a man streamed his murder of a randomly picked stranger in Cleveland. That murder had already led to a "backlash" against Facebook:
It is an issue that Facebook, the world's largest social network, has had to contend with more frequently as it has bet big on new forms of media like live video, which give it a venue for more lucrative advertising. The criticism of Facebook over Mr. Stephens's video built swiftly Monday, with critics calling it a dark time for the company and outrage spreading on social media over how long it had taken — more than two hours — for the video to be pulled down. Ryan A. Godwin, the victim's grandson, pleaded with other users on social media to stop sharing the video online.
[...] Justin Osofsky, a vice president of Facebook, said in a public post late Monday that the company knows "we need to do better" to stop videos like that of the shooting from appearing. He said the company was working to ensure that such content and reports of it can be flagged faster, including through the use of artificial intelligence and a better review process.
NSFW: You can watch the Cleveland murder on LiveLeak. This video purportedly shows the murder in Phuket, Thailand, but you won't see much.
Some other incidents and related news:
Facebook Launches Live Video and Photo+Video Collages
Muslim Terrorist Kills French Cop, Wife While Livestreaming on Facebook
Falcon Heights, Minnesota Police Shooting Facebook Live Video [WARNING: GRAPHIC] [UPDATED]
Police Request Shut Off of Armed Woman's Social Media Accounts During Fatal Standoff
Hate Crime Charges Filed Over Beating Live Streamed to Facebook
Facebook Turns to AI to Prevent Suicides (eventually, your intention to murder and commit suicide will be countered by a compassionate chatbot)
Related Stories
To compete with popular live video streaming services such as Periscope and Meerkat, Facebook has debuted "Live Video" for a small percentage of U.S. iPhone users. Previously available only for celebrity accounts, the feature will allow Facebook users to broadcast to a select audience:
After letting just celebrities and journalists on its Periscope competitor for a few months, Facebook today began testing its Live streaming video broadcasting feature with average users on iOS in the U.S. What's different from Periscope is that only close friends will receive notifications about broadcasts, and afterwards, replay videos are automatically saved and remain permanently visible.
The expansion of Live is part of Facebook's push "to help friends and family feel like they're in the moment with you", according to Product Managers Vadim Lavrusik and Thai Tran.
Along the same lines, Facebook too unveiled a new sharing format which lets you post multiple photos and videos as tiles in what it calls Collages. Think of it like the multi-photo stories people could share on Facebook, but with videos too, and options to resize each white-bordered tile like in Instagram's standalone app Layout. You can see an example on Tran's Facebook profile here. Collages are coming to iOS starting today and Android next year.
Both Live and Collages show Facebook's willingness to adopt whatever sharing mediums are popular in order to stay relevant, no matter whether it's criticized for copying.
Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956
A Muslim radical who was being investigated for terror ties stabbed a French police chief to death outside his home, then tortured the man's wife in front of their toddler son -- all while livestreaming his rampage on Facebook.
The shocking attack in Magnanville, 35 miles north of Paris, ended after a three-hour standoff, when French commandoes stormed the home, rescuing the boy and killing Larossi Abballa, 25.
Later in the day, police carried out several hours of raids in the Paris suburb of Mantes-la-Jolie, where Abballa lived. A young pregnant woman wearing a hijab and an Islamic robe said her husband had been taken into custody from the building in the Musiciens neighborhood as police searched her home. The woman, who refused to be identified, said her husband knew Abballa, though police at the scene would not say whether the raids were linked directly to the police attack.
The Islamic State's Amaq news agency released a video that showed Abballa confessing, "I just killed a police officer and his wife," warning that attackers would launch other "surprises" during the ongoing Euro 2016 soccer tournament. The video appears to have been recorded inside the home of the couple as security forces closed in.
Source: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2016/06/14/muslim-terrorist-kills-french-cop-wife-while-livestreaming-on-facebook.html?intcmp=hpbt3
A woman named Lavish Reynolds has posted a dramatic Facebook Live video showing a bleeding man, Philando Castile, next to her in a car as a police officer who just shot him points a gun at him through a car window. Philando Castile, 32, died at the hospital a short time later, WCCO confirmed through his family. "Police shot him for no apparent reason, no reason at all," she says at one point.
The police shooting occurred in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Falcon Heights, which is located 10 minutes from Minneapolis/St. Paul, is the home of the Minnesota State Fair and dubs itself a "village within the city." A child (she was 4-years-old, said the St. Paul Pioneer Press) was in the car when the police officer, who has not been identified, shot Philando Castile. The child could be heard crying in the background as the emotional-sounding officer continues to point his gun through the car window as Castile bleeds through his white T-shirt and an upset Reynolds talks live on Facebook, imploring God to save him. Facebook Live allows people to stream live video directly from their cell phone onto their Facebook page.
In the video, Lavish Reynolds says to Philando Castile, "Stay with me... We got pulled over for a busted taillight in the back." She also said in the video that police asked Castile, the driver, for his license and registration and, as he reached for it, he told officers that he had a firearm and a concealed carry permit. The officer then shot him, she said (Castile had been stopped for traffic issues before; he was booked for driving after revocation in the past. However, a check with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's criminal record database showed only an entry for failing to provide proof of insurance; the Minneapolis Star-Tribune said his record consisted of "misdemeanors and petty misdemeanors" only.)
Philando Castile, 32, worked in a school cafeteria in St. Paul, the Star-Tribune said. A parent of a child in the school posted a tribute to him on Facebook, saying "This was a GOOD MAN" who pushed extra food on children and gave a borderline autistic child constant hugs.
There are a number of links with this story - I chose the first one with a working link to the video. (Working for me, anyway. [Javascript required, but see below. -Ed.])
[This seems to be a direct link to the 10m30s, 36MB video: http://videos.videopress.com/zis1YJRV/minnesota-video_dvd.mp4
The video is also available on YouTube. -Ed.]
Update #1: This revolution will not be televised – Facebook mysteriously vanishes Philando Castile death-by-cop video
Update #2: According to a story on Ars Technica , the Governor of Minnesota is asking for an independent federal investigation:
Gov. Mark Dayton of Minnesota on Thursday asked the Department of Justice to investigate the killing of a black motorist shot by a white police officer. Philando Castile's dying moments were live-streamed on Facebook, and the incident prompted a comment from President Barack Obama.
Dayton said he wanted an "immediate independent federal investigation into this matter." The governor suggested that racism was to blame for the killing of Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria manager, who was shot at least four times by a police officer after being pulled over for a broken taillight in Falcon Heights.
Facebook temporarily disabled the social media accounts of a woman who was posting video of her own standoff negotiations with the police:
Baltimore police shot and killed Korryn Gaines, a 23-year-old black woman, after an hourslong standoff on Monday — during which Facebook and Instagram, at police request, temporarily shut down Gaines' accounts. [...] Police Chief Jim Johnson says Gaines was posting video of the standoff to social media as it was unfolding, which prompted police to request the deactivation of her accounts. Gaines' Facebook page is now reactivated; it does not have any videos visible to the public. On Instagram, one video apparently recorded during the standoff remains. [...] A second video, now deleted, showed a police officer with a gun drawn at Gaines' door. Facebook and Instagram have not responded to NPR's requests for comment.
[...] "Gaines was posting video of the operation as it unfolded. Followers were encouraging her not to comply with negotiators' requests that she surrender peacefully," he said. "Clearly, you can see this was an exigent circumstance where life and serious injury were in jeopardy." After a short period of time, Facebook (which owns Instagram) complied and deactivated the accounts. No data was deleted, Johnson said. Police do not have the authority to directly deactivate a social media account, Johnson and the spokeswoman both said. Facebook decides whether to comply with such requests.
Four people have been charged in Chicago over a beating live streamed to Facebook. In addition to hate crime charges, there are counts of aggravated kidnapping, battery, and unlawful restraint:
Authorities in Chicago charged four people with hate crimes Thursday following the emergence of a disturbing video appearing to show them shouting obscenities about President-elect Donald Trump and white people while abusing a man authorities say has mental health problems. The footage, which Chicago's top police officer labeled "sickening," quickly went viral online. In the shaky video, a terrified young man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants is seen crouching in a corner, his wrists and neck bound with orange bands, his mouth taped shut.
A young woman films as two young men slash the sleeves of his shirt with knives, then take turns punching him, slapping him and stomping on his head. At one point, one of the men can be seen cutting the victim's hair and scalp with a knife, and the victim is later shown bleeding from his injuries. As the victim cowers with his back to the wall, someone can be heard repeatedly shouting, "F‑‑‑ Donald Trump" and "F‑‑‑ white people."
Throughout the 28-minute video — which focuses mostly on the young woman behind the camera — the group laughs, jokes and listens to music as the victim sits motionless on the floor. About halfway through, someone says the man "represents Trump," and threatens to put him in the trunk of a car and "put a brick on the gas."
Also at NPR, USA Today, CNN, and Reuters.
The video is available at LiveLeak. Feel free to search for it if you wish.
So, did Black Mirror predict this type of event?
This story was also submitted by Runaway1956.
Facebook plans to use artificial intelligence and update its tools and services to help prevent suicides among its users.
The world's largest social media network said it plans to integrate its existing suicide prevention tools for Facebook posts into its live-streaming feature, Facebook Live, and its Messenger service.
Artificial intelligence will be used to help spot users with suicidal tendencies, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.
Facebook commented that they're updating the tools and resources offered to people who may be thinking of suicide, as well as the support to concerned friends and family members:
- Integrated suicide prevention tools to help people in real time on Facebook Live
- Live chat support from crisis support organizations through Messenger
- Streamlined reporting for suicide, assisted by artificial intelligence
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @10:12PM
Kill Facebook, then yourselves.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 27, @10:15PM (2 children)
I'm growing old too fast... there used to be a time when the Internet was for porn...
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 27, @10:26PM
...and Gore.
A niche exists for a mainstream (in the non-onion sense) site, with servers located out of reach of the morality police, which can livestream suicides. If you're asking why not just use Liveleak or something like Ogrish (is that even still around?) the answer is because seeing them happen live is part of the fetish.
Then the videos can be distrubuted to Liveleak post-mortem.
The best place for the sick bastard to do this all would be to stream it live on Facebook or Youtube, but their crackdowns may make it unfeasible.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 27, @10:27PM
They didn't have live ASCII-art murders?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @10:30PM
I must find it weird both that the public blames Facebook and that Facebook accepts responsibility.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @10:35PM (2 children)
Has somebody here actually seen the video? I'm sure copies are floating around in the dark "alt" nets. Comments? 40% of me is morbidly curious, but 60% is too freaked out to watch.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday April 27, @10:40PM (1 child)
Read the summary.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 27, @10:53PM
And then what? First they made us RTFA, now RTFS, and if we don't fight back, soon enough, we'll be expected to read the binary zip of the title's first two words before commenting?
Where is this world going, and can I live-stream its destruction?
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @10:40PM (1 child)
Why the fuck are you including links to watch the actual videos? That is distasteful in the extreme. It's as bad as when the main stream news shows intentionally shocking images.
This has nothing to do with censorship or freedom of speech. Ethically, these videos should not exist to begin with. Discuss the issues - fine, but there's no legitimate reason to want to watch this unless you're conducting some kind of academic research.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Thursday April 27, @10:44PM
Or, once they are online, they should stay there, as they are pieces of history and newsworthy.
Facebook can remove them if they are scared of a backlash, but other services should not be compelled to.
As for the links, you do not have to click them. But maybe there should be an extra disclaimer that it is only "ethical" to watch the footage if you are pocketing grant money.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 27, @10:43PM
That man who killed his baby daughter is disgusting to the point where I almost vomited when I read that. It's nauseating to think that he didn't use a file cabinet to smash her head! What has the world come to?
(Score: 2) by butthurt on Thursday April 27, @10:59PM (1 child)
The CEO of Facebook is aware of the murder issue, and he responded amazingly quickly. He devoted a moment to it, just one hour after the first murder, during his address to F8, an important conference for the company's developers. This is what he said:
"We have a lot more to do here, and we're reminded of that this week by the tragedy in Cleveland. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Robert Godwin Sr. And we have a lot of work, and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening."
http://www.wbur.org/radioboston/2017/04/20/crime-facebook-live [wbur.org]
http://money.cnn.com/2017/04/18/technology/zuckerberg-facebook-murder/ [cnn.com]
http://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/zuckerberg-makes-first-public-comments-cleveland-murder-case-n747866 [nbcnews.com]
Kudos to him and his company for getting the word out so fast!
(Score: 2) by ticho on Thursday April 27, @11:17PM
Except that by "tragedy" he meant the fact that Facebook got a PR problem out of that.
Also, I'm not sure how does he plan to prevent future murders. Or are only murders which are livestreamed worth preventing?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday April 27, @11:18PM
Does the existence of FB Live make this sort of thing more likely to happen? If yes, FB Live needs to go away.
My guess is the answer is yes. These jerkoffs want some kind of fame, any kind of fame. FB Live gives it to them.
disclaimer: I don't have a FB account, nor will I ever have one. Privacy, the Betty White attitude, all that.
