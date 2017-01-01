from the check-the-software-first dept.
China has the world's most aggressive electric car goals. Communist leaders are promoting them to clean up smog-choked cities and in hopes of taking the lead in an emerging technology.
Regulators have jolted the industry with a proposal to require electrics to account for at least 8 percent of each brand's production by next year.
At the auto show, the global industry's biggest marketing event of the year, almost every global and Chinese auto brand is showing at least one electric concept vehicle, if not a market-ready model.
Heizmann said VW, which vies with GM for the title of China's top-selling automaker, expects annual sales of at least 400,000 "new energy vehicles" – the government's term for electric or gasoline-electric hybrids – by 2020 and 1.5 million by 2025.
The vast majority of Chinese get around by smog-free vehicles already. They're called bicycles.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Thursday April 27, @11:38PM (4 children)
In the short term, it will make the smog worse by pulling more electricity out of the coal plants which create a significant amount of the winter smog.
But eventually (aka, when more nukes are up), it's a step in the right direction.
(Score: 1) by fyngyrz on Thursday April 27, @11:45PM (1 child)
China's making quite of bit of solar energy already, [technologyreview.com] and is on track to make a lot more. And that's going to beat nukes to implementation quite consistently.
While I'm all for nukes, the fact is they're slow to implement and far more expensive per installation. And here in the US, regulated out of practicality. Solar plus storage is better. Particularly for a country with the land area China (and the US) has.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 27, @11:58PM
Well, if any country could unleash the resources required to make clean energy storage real, for a 20M-people city where a significant fraction charges cars at night, it would the Evil Commies of China. They can also arbitrarily level a few houses every other block to create enough parking spots with chargers.
Realistically though, the nukes are still the short-term stopgap.
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Thursday April 27, @11:53PM
of course, using electricity is only better if it's source is cleaner then what it is replacing.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday April 28, @12:04AM
It may be wrong, but it is their only choice. Unlike in America where Trump can talk out his asshole (which is on his face), the Chinese don't have the option of partisan anti-science corrupt views on whether or not the pollution is real, whether climate change is real. Ironically, I'm sure the average Chinese person doesn't suspect a conspiracy with their government at all. It's around them and ruining their lives.
The smog in China is a fact, and a burgeoning health crisis. Burning fossil fuels is no longer an option in China, so the road away from them is going to be rocky as hell till they get 100% off fossil fuels.
At least China is trying though. Over here Trump is going to peel back anything regulatory that has to do with the environment. He and the Repugnicans have basically said fuck the environment, it's fake news, and we're going to do whatever the fuck we want.
Perhaps, if the U.S were to become as clouded with pollution and as many health problems, there wouldn't be the argument over whether pollution is good/bad and can businesses be forced to not pollute. Since Orange Anus killed the EPA entirely, we are well on track for that polluted future where nobody can breathe.
It's a crying fucking shame that we can't learn from the problems the Chinese are currently having, and instead engage in conspiracy theories that deny the reality of everyday China. More than a billion people can tell us how bad it is, and we will instead suspect them of conspiring against us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @12:04AM
** Does SN have the possibility of a "tickler file"? This article should re-appear in a year, then we can check if 8% of the cars produced and/or sold in China are electrics as per tfs. The various electric car mandates tried here (California in particular) have failed spectacularly.
If most of their trips are short (within a metro area), maybe electrics make more sense for China. Ditto for charging, have they already started to set up masses of charging stations for apartment dwellers?
In terms of suitability for purpose, have Chinese families (with income to afford a car) spread all over the country the way they have in the USA? Or, are most families still clustered near their parents/grandparents? Even if most US trips are short, people aren't all that excited about renting (or owning two cars) to also cover the few long trips they take each year.
