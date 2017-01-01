from the flying-high dept.
Early Monday morning, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson set a new record for the longest time in space for any US astronaut, hitting a landmark 534 cumulative days in orbit. Fellow astronaut Jeff Williams set the previous record only last year.
Dr. Whitson will continue to extend the new record for the duration of her stay as current commander on the International Space Station, ultimately to more than 650 cumulative days, setting a high bar for those looking to break her record.
This is not the first time Whitson has made NASA history, however. The astronaut and biochemist also became the first woman commander of the ISS in 2007 and the first woman to command the station twice, earlier this year. She is also the oldest US woman to have completed a spacewalk, and has done more spacewalks than any other female NASA astronaut.
It's not just girls who are inspired by accomplishments like Dr. Whitson's.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @03:09AM (3 children)
Women naturally have better stamina than men.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday April 28, @03:19AM (2 children)
Well, due to their generally smaller bodies and higher-resistance to G-forces, they are better at some tasks than men are.
In many cultures, they are either the brain and/or dominant force of the family unit. The caveman goes and clubs dinner. The cavewoman calculates finances and plans for a better tomorrow.
The problem is Islam. If we stop all this silly political bullshit and open our ranks to more and more female pilots allowing our Femmes Fatales to indiscriminately turn the Islamic men into mincemeat, then the Western world can be saved. We can free the burquas and hijabs and niqabs from their wearers' oppression!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @03:23AM (1 child)
We can free the burquas and hijabs and niqabs from their wearers' oppression!
I knew it! You're a shill for the Revocs Corporation [wikia.com]!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @04:43AM
The Nykeee Corporation.
(Score: 4, Funny) by julian on Friday April 28, @04:19AM
After speaking to the President she asked if she could stay off the Earth for another four years.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
