from the dear-little-Bottle-of-mine dept.
Various news outlets are reporting on work published in Nature Communications (open, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15112) (DX) on:
[...] a system that incorporates a pumpless oxygenator circuit connected to the fetus of a lamb via an umbilical cord interface that is maintained within a closed 'amniotic fluid' circuit that closely reproduces the environment of the womb. [...] fetal lambs that are developmentally equivalent to the extreme premature human infant can be physiologically supported in this extra-uterine device for up to 4 weeks.
Coverage:
Related stories:
Scientists Keep Human Embryos Alive Longer Outside of the Womb
Prematurely Born Lambs Kept Alive With Artificial External Placenta - Human Babies Could be Next
« Volkswagen to Roll Out an Electric Car in China. Can It Help Reduce the Smog? | Peggy Whitson has Logged More Space Hours than any Other US Astronaut »
Related Stories
A new artificial placenta that mimics conditions in the womb being developed by researchers at the University of Michigan (UM) might provide new hope [for premature babies].
The university has just reported that such an external placenta has kept five extremely premature lambs alive for a week. Although clinical trials are yet to be scheduled for humans, the researchers are hopeful that the technology might one day become a viable way to keep the earliest born babies alive until they can develop on their own.
[...] The artificial placenta works by using an [extracorporeal membrane oxygenation] (ECMO) system in which an external pump, or artificial lung, oxygenates the blood directly and bypasses the lungs. While ECMO has been around awhile, the researchers altered it in this case to serve very premature infants.
The technology would be a godsend for expectant parents if it pans out.
butthurt sent a correction: ECMO is short for "Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation" rather than "Extracorporeal Membrane Oxidation". Sources: Boston Children's Hospital, U.S. National Library of Medicine, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Scientists have developed a way to keep embyros alive outside of a womb for days longer than before, by using a mix of amino acids, hormones, and growth factors:
Zernicka-Goetz says being able to go past the previous limit is "extremely important" from a scientific point of view. That's because the seventh day of development is the time when the human embryo becomes embedded within the body of the mother — when it becomes implanted in the womb. Scientists had thought embryos could only keep developing if they were safely in the womb and receiving instructions from the mother's body.
But the embryos in the studies implanted in the dish like they they would in the womb. Then they started organizing themselves into the very early stages of different complex organs and tissues and structures in the body, the researchers report.
A commentary accompanying the research urges regulators to revisit the "14-day rule":
In principle, these two lines of research could lead to scientists being able to study all aspects of early human development with unprecedented precision. Yet these advances also put human developmental biology on a collision course with the '14-day rule' — a legal and regulatory line in the sand that has for decades limited in vitro human-embryo research to the period before the 'primitive streak' appears. This is a faint band of cells marking the beginning of an embryo's head-to-tail axis. The 14-day rule has been effective for permitting embryo research within strict constraints — partly because it has been technologically challenging for scientists to break it. Now that the culturing of human embryos beyond 14 days seems feasible, more clarity as to how the rule applies to different types of embryo research in different jurisdictions is crucial. Moreover, in light of the evolving science and its potential benefits, it is important that regulators and concerned citizens reflect on the nature of the restriction and re-evaluate its pros and cons.
Self-organization of the in vitro attached human embryo (DOI: 10.1038/nature17948)
Self-organization of the human embryo in the absence of maternal tissues (DOI: 10.1038/ncb3347)
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday April 28, @01:28AM (5 children)
The implication when you can combine sperm and egg donations together with a artificial womb is mind boggling. Industrial scale soldier production or mail-order-baby ?
I think the society better watch out.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Scruffy Beard 2 on Friday April 28, @01:32AM
This current technology only works on fetuses developed enough to have a heart.
(That is what "pumpless" is about in TFS: the heart serves as the blood circulation pump.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @01:37AM
Which society? Killing your own clone is considered unlawful murder according to Bajoran law; killing your own clone is considered lawful abortion by Federation law. Have fun with jurisdiction.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @01:40AM
Make anything you want in the lab from start to finish.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday April 28, @02:26AM (1 child)
Or... you know, Brave New World.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Friday April 28, @02:50AM
"Or... you know, Brave New World."
Hush, or I'll put alcohol in your blood surrogate.
Reply to This
Parent