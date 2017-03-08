17/04/27/1935215 story
Nintendo says the success of its new Switch console will help it to double annual profits.
It has become the fastest-selling games console in the Japanese firm's history, with 2.7 million units bought in March - the first month it was available.
But Nintendo's profit estimate of 65bn yen ($583.9m; £453m) for the year to March 2018 was below market forecasts.
Like other console makers, Nintendo is having to counter the rise of the smartphone as a tool for gaming.
And because - unlike Sony and Microsoft - Nintendo relies on games and consoles for almost all its sales, it is arguably more vulnerable to this trend.
Does gaming on phones really cannibalize gaming on consoles and PCs, or is it in addition to?
(Score: 3, Informative) by julian on Friday April 28, @05:42AM
It's incredibly under-powered and cheap hardware and it's the only way you can run the hottest game this season. So of course it will be profitable.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Friday April 28, @06:04AM (3 children)
I honestly think the only thing keeping sales going is the console exclusive titles like Breath of the Mint. If this stuff was on Steam or something would someone be able to justify spending $300 on a switch for it? Or just a plain ol' licensed download. Most people have something with equivalent or greater specs to the switch already. The article seems to agree that zelda is a major driving force of sales in any case
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @06:13AM (2 children)
Yup, its the Disney method to profits. Zelda and to a lesser extent Mario are their cash cows, yes people will buy the console just for those games, so a $50-75 dollar game becomes $350-375, and then a couple of obligatory other games to make the system more versatile... load of crap
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday April 28, @06:26AM
True. I've bought four of their consoles to play Zelda games. Admittedly, they were all bought second-hand, so my contributions to Nintendo's shareholders are not as substantial as they might have been.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @07:15AM
Barely different than buying a $300 dedicated GPU (not the whole general purpose PC that can do spreadsheets) to play a particular game or two, and more later as they are released.
The consoles now have web browsers and integration with Netflix [bgr.com] so you can theoretically use them for more than just the one hot launch title.
