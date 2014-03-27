Stories
UK Slips to 40th Place in Press Freedom Rankings

posted by martyb on Friday April 28, @08:41AM
from the british-values dept.
Digital Liberty

n1 writes:

Journalists in the UK are less free to hold power to account than those working in South Africa, Chile or Lithuania, according to an index of press freedom around the world.

Laws permitting generalised surveillance, as well as a proposal for a new espionage act that could criminalise journalists and whistleblowers as spies, were cited by Reporters Without Borders as it knocked the UK down two places from last year, to 40th out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index.

In the past five years, the UK has slipped 12 places down the index. Rebecca Vincent, RSF's UK bureau director, said this year's ranking would have been worse were it not for a general decline in press freedom around the world, making journalists in Britain comparatively better off than those in countries such as Turkey and Syria.

[...] Among the concerns raised by RSF was the passage of the UK's "menacing" Investigatory Powers Act last November, which met only token resistance within parliament, despite giving UK intelligence agencies and police the most sweeping surveillance powers in the western world.

RSF said the act was a possible "death sentence" for investigative journalism in Britain, owing to its lack of protections for whistleblowers, journalists and their sources, and that it set a damaging precedent for other countries to follow.

Source: The Guardian

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Friday April 28, @09:20AM (3 children)

    by its_gonna_be_yuge! (6454) on Friday April 28, @09:20AM (#501085)

    UK is 40 down the list, but the US is 43rd.

    The best in North or South America seems to be Costa Rica at 6. Maybe it's time to move to Costa Rica.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @10:04AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @10:04AM (#501093)

      Denmark (#4) and the Netherlands (#5) have island bits—Greenland, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba—in the Americas.

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by its_gonna_be_yuge! on Friday April 28, @10:26AM (1 child)

        by its_gonna_be_yuge! (6454) on Friday April 28, @10:26AM (#501099)

        "Denmark (#4) and the Netherlands (#5) have island bits—Greenland, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba—in the Americas."

        Heh. I've never thought of Greenland as being in the Americas, but maybe.

        After all, Canada is in a spirited war with Denmark over Greenland (or a small part of it):
                  http://www.businessinsider.com/canada-and-denmark-whiskey-war-over-hans-island-2016-1 [businessinsider.com]

               

        • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday April 28, @11:06AM

          by zocalo (302) on Friday April 28, @11:06AM (#501108)
          Technically, Greenland is part of the North American continental plate system (as are the western areas of Iceland), so in a geographical context it probably should be considered part of North America. Economically and politically though it's more aligned with Europe through its Danish ties, and that tends to be reflected more in the media etc., which I suspect that to drive the public impression that it is part of Europe.
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @11:05AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @11:05AM (#501107)

    Considering the UK is the basis for 1984 I'm surprised they make it that high and the US being at 43 seems I don't know optimistic considering they don't have any non state news agencies

    • (Score: 2) by butthurt on Friday April 28, @11:52AM

      by butthurt (6141) on Friday April 28, @11:52AM (#501123) Journal

      The AP is owned by its contributing newspapers and radio and television stations in the United States [...]

      -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Associated_Press [wikipedia.org]

      UPI was purchased in May 2000 by News World Communications, a media conglomerate founded by Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon, which also owned The Washington Times and various newspapers in South Korea, Japan, and South America.

      -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UPI#Current_ownership [wikipedia.org]

      Bloomberg News is an international news agency headquartered in New York, United States and a division of Bloomberg L.P.

      -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloomberg_News [wikipedia.org]

      The Catholic News Agency (CNA) is a provider of news related to Catholicism to an English speaking audience worldwide. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Its editor-in-chief is Peruvian journalist Alejandro Bermudez. It is owned by EWTN.

      -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic_News_Agency [wikipedia.org]

      Catholic News Service (CNS) is an American news agency [...It] is editorially independent and a financially self-sustaining division of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops [...]

      -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic_News_Service [wikipedia.org]

      Religion News Service (RNS) is a news agency covering religion, ethics, spirituality and moral issues. [...] In 2011, RNS was sold to the Religion Newswriters Foundation, a non-profit affiliate of the Religion Newswriters Association. RNS is owned by Religion News LLC, a non-profit, limited liability corporation based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

      -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religion_News_Service [wikipedia.org]

      The Conservative News Agency of New York (CNA-NY) is a non-profit organization. It operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association. CNA-NY is run and managed by its contributing journalists in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East, with a focus on third world issues in its early phase.

      -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conservative_News_Agency_of_New_York_%28CNA-NY%29 [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by TheRaven on Friday April 28, @11:11AM (1 child)

    by TheRaven (270) on Friday April 28, @11:11AM (#501110) Journal
    Still ahead of the USA? Theresa May will fix that!
    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by zocalo on Friday April 28, @11:38AM

      by zocalo (302) on Friday April 28, @11:38AM (#501114)
      Sadly, that's highly likely. Assuming the Conservatives win the general election in June and the divorce from the EU goes through on schedule in 2019, she'll have a solid three years during which the only limits on legislation will be those signed up to as part of the separation necessary for any trade deals with the EU. Given her support of the IPA in all it's various previous forms, if the UK doesn't slip at least another ten places in that timescale I'll be amazed.
  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday April 28, @11:59AM

    by kaszz (4211) on Friday April 28, @11:59AM (#501125) Journal

    If the only journalists that will remain are those that run their work like an intelligence operation. Well then that is what the natural selection will produce. Just like drug resistant bacteria is what such use encourage. And when they are at that level the journalists will have even less self restraint on publishing regardless of any consequences, because they have already protected themselves.

    The end result is likely that of less considerate mutual respect and lot of collateral and unnecessary damage. Nature and truth always get their way, usually only the cost and time varies.

