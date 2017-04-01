17/04/28/0252219 story
posted by martyb on Friday April 28, @10:14AM
from the What-a-relief! dept.
from the What-a-relief! dept.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/04/no-bones-no-problem-dna-left-cave-soils-can-reveal-ancient-human-occupants
Fifty thousand years ago, a Neandertal relieved himself in a cave in present-day Belgium, depositing, among other things, a sample of his DNA. The urine clung to minerals in the soil and the faeces eventually decomposed. But traces of the DNA remained, embedded in the cave floor, where earth falling from the cave's ceiling and blowing in from outside eventually entombed it. Now, researchers have shown they can find and identify such genetic traces of both Neandertals and Denisovans, another type of archaic human, enabling them to test for the presence of ancient humans even in sites where no bones have been found.
Neanderthal DNA Recovered from Cave Soil | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Friday April 28, @10:34AM (2 children)
sh!t, hey.
With modern humans, septic tanks will make life easier for future researchers, but they will wonder why some of us liked to collect our poo (likely the tanks and plumbing will have rotted away)
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @10:57AM (1 child)
Everybody knows modern (ahem *ancient*) humans were all a bunch of inbred raving shit eaters who worked 80 hour weeks and never produced anything!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday April 28, @11:02AM
... well they did produce something. It just took fifty thousand years for it to have some kind of value.
Reply to This
Parent