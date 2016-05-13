17/04/28/0255226 story
posted by martyb on Friday April 28, @11:47AM
from the shoulda-made-a-left-at-Albuquerque dept.
from the shoulda-made-a-left-at-Albuquerque dept.
http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-39710311
A study that claims humans reached the Americas 130,000 years ago - much earlier than previously suggested - has run into controversy.
Humans are thought to have arrived in the New World no earlier than 25,000 years ago, so the find would push back the first evidence of settlement by more than 100,000 years.
The conclusions rest on analysis of animal bones and tools from California.
But many experts contacted by the BBC said they doubted the claims.
Humans may have Arrived in the Americas 100,000 Years Earlier than Thought | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @12:21PM (3 children)
If this is true all of our models of human migration out of Africa are wrong.
I'm not surprised there is some debate
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday April 28, @12:23PM (2 children)
They took the route over the sea perhaps?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @12:46PM (1 child)
I agree it was probably giant sea otters that smashed up the bones, we can see them doing that sort of thing now, they where just bigger back then like everything else
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday April 28, @01:47PM
I think it's in a circumstance like this where expert opinion tells. I'm an amateur flintknapper, but most times I can only detect the signs of paleo-flintknapping after one of the experts have pointed it out. And many times scientists will point to rocks or bones or something and say, "Look, see, there's clear evidence of human activity," and I'll have no idea what they're talking about because I'm looking at the wrong details.
Kind of how folks like us can look at code and see flaws, make a judgement about how well it's structured, etc., whereas most laymen would only see an eruption of gobblety-gook.
Scientists can disagree about whether or not humans broke those bones, but they're disagreeing on the basis of arcana that most of us on the outside have no idea about.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday April 28, @01:13PM (1 child)
experts contacted by the BBC said they doubted
Expert doubt is worth about as much as expert conjecture... i.e., not much without evidence.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday April 28, @01:46PM
Expert doubt is worth about as much as expert conjecture... i.e., not much without evidence.
Generally the entire meaning of the word "expert" is that one has knowledge on a topic, knowledge which presumably is based on a wide set of evidence used to create that knowledge. Expert "conjecture" is, by definition, conjecture, which means it's likely founded on less (or no) evidence.
Obviously experts can be wrong. And obviously fields sometimes have assumptions that are less grounded in firm evidence. But the phrase "extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence" comes to mind. "Expert knowledge" again doesn't come out of nowhere -- it's often based on substantial accumulated evidence over time. If you want to challenge that accepted knowledge, your evidence had better be enough to overcome the previous evidence that was used to create that knowledge.
So, no, I'd say "expert doubt" against extraordinary claims is often based on a LOT of evidence.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @01:30PM (2 children)
Just because these bones look like they've been smashed with a rock doesn't mean it was "humans" or even another member of the homo genus. Primates have been observed using rocks as tools to break things open, and monkeys have been in the Americas for more than 30 million years.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 28, @01:36PM (1 child)
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday April 28, @02:07PM
Yeah the objections of the "experts" in TFA aren't so much along the line of "maybe monkeys did it" as much as "maybe natural processes did it." Without any other corroborating evidence of stone tools or ANYTHING else in the archaeological record from humans for another 100,000 years, it does seem like there needs to be pretty strong evidence.
Reply to This
Parent