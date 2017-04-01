from the now-that's-a-stretch dept.
Synthetic rubber and plastics - used for manufacturing tires, toys and myriad other products - are produced from butadiene, a molecule traditionally made from petroleum or natural gas. But those manmade materials could get a lot greener soon, thanks to the ingenuity of a team of scientists from three U.S. research universities.
The scientific team—from the University of Delaware, the University of Minnesota and the University of Massachusetts - has invented a process to make butadiene from renewable sources like trees, grasses and corn.
The findings, now online, will be published in the American Chemical Society's ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering, a leading journal in green chemistry and engineering. The study's authors are all affiliated with the Catalysis Center for Energy Innovation (CCEI) based at the University of Delaware. CCEI is an Energy Frontier Research Center funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.
"Our team combined a catalyst we recently discovered with new and exciting chemistry to find the first high-yield, low-cost method of manufacturing butadiene," says CCEI Director Dionisios Vlachos, the Allan and Myra Ferguson Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at UD and a co-author of the study. "This research could transform the multi-billion-dollar plastics and rubber industries."
Butadiene is the chief chemical component in a broad range of materials found throughout society. When this four-carbon molecule undergoes a chemical reaction to form long chains called polymers, styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) is formed, which is used to make abrasive-resistant automobile tires. When blended to make nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), it becomes the key component in hoses, seals and the rubber gloves ubiquitous to medical settings.
Abstract: Biomass-Derived Butadiene by Dehydra-Decyclization of Tetrahydrofuran.
Not good news for Big Oil, which is already nervously eying electric vehicle advances.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by physicsmajor on Friday April 28, @04:47PM (1 child)
Uses in plastics, sterile medical packaging/devices, as base material for chemical synthesis, and otherwise are underappreciated and very much in danger as oil production will fall off in the coming decades. That is going to happen, it's a matter of when - not if.
Until now, there was really no efficient alternative to oil as the base material for these tasks. This is a very important discovery.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 28, @06:33PM
In comparison, plant material used for rubber production is not being used for food or biofuel production. And agriculture is a considerable consumer of land. There is a considerable opportunity cost that won't exist for existing rubber production.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @05:56PM (1 child)
> ...funded by U.S. Department of Energy.
So much for that, the current admin with Energy Secretary Rick Perry will cut this off at the pass. No need to do research that might reduce dependence on the petroleum industry (sigh).
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 28, @07:07PM
Can they market that as Sustainable Global Warming? Maybe by executive order?
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Friday April 28, @07:17PM (2 children)
I bet this stuff will be crap, like most other "green" substitutes. Anyway, I thought that rubber was already sustainable. Depends on what you mean by rubber.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday April 28, @07:31PM (1 child)
Rubber may be sustainable. What about sustainable plastics?
Even if these sustainable plastics are inferior to what we produce today, they may be better than nothing if we reach a point where plastics cannot be made the way they are today.
As for the other substance you mentioned, politicians will ensure there is sustainable crap.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Friday April 28, @07:47PM
We will never reach a point where the better plastics cannot be made. It is just a question of energy and reaction efficiency, i.e. cost.
If you had unlimited free energy, it is chemically trivial to extract CO2 from the atmosphere, react it with water, more CO2, H2 from splitting water, etc, and produce any oil-like mix you want.
Reply to This
