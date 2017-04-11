from the free-barrett-again dept.
D Magazine and The Intercept report that Barrett Brown has been re-arrested:
Faced with the possibility of 100 years in prison, Brown pleaded guilty in 2014 to two charges related to obstruction of justice and threatening an FBI agent, and was sentenced to five years and 3 months. In 2016, Brown won a National Magazine Award for his scathing and often hilarious columns in The Intercept, which focused on his life in prison. He was released in November.
[...] According to his mother, who spoke with Brown by phone after his arrest, Brown believes the reason for his re-arrest was a failure to obtain "permission" to give interviews to media organizations. Several weeks ago, Brown was told by his check-in officer that he needed to fill out permission forms before giving interviews.
Since his release, Brown has given numerous interviews, on camera and by phone. But according to his mother, Brown said that the Bureau of Prisons never informed him about a paperwork requirement. When he followed up with his check-in officer, he was given a different form: a liability form for media entering prisons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @06:13PM (3 children)
Who is this blogger(?) and how does his experience inform my expectation of imprisonment for existing?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @06:21PM (1 child)
Who? A Brown Ferret? The Duce you say! What is this "D" magazine? Is this more alt-right crap?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday April 28, @06:37PM
D is for Dallas. I've seen that magazine now and then for decades.
Don't know why they expect non-locals to connect the letter 'D' to Dallas. Could've just as easily been D for Detroit, or worse things.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday April 28, @06:21PM
I know it's fucking maddening! WHO is this guy?? We need to invent a technology to embed that information somehow in the TFS so that we could find out!
Perhaps we could call them infolinks, clickroutes... no wait.. I got something.. hold on...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Friday April 28, @06:18PM (6 children)
His activities went beyond legitimate "journalism", he was a participant.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by edIII on Friday April 28, @06:26PM (1 child)
You sure?
He was arrested for numerous hacking charges, this is true, but his journalism behind bars is well documented. I saw a couple of articles about corruption and ham-fisted coverups in prison which had to make him extremely popular in the administration right?
So now he gives interviews that apparently have his 1st Amendment rights modified to require government permission to speak. He didn't know that, I didn't know that, and I would die before I agreed to that fucking shit. You tell me that, and I will talk until my throat bleeds because those corrupt mother fuckers in the prison system will not silence me. They will need to kill me.
You are only correct if he performed additional illegal acts *during* the interview process. Otherwise, he hasn't done jack diddly shit that is illegal and it is very much an issue of journalism being suppressed.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @07:14PM
So now he gives interviews that apparently have his 1st Amendment rights modified to require government permission to speak.
Of course they did. He was saying mean things. Blue Feelings Matter!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Friday April 28, @06:31PM (1 child)
How does anyone know whether that allegation is true? Do you have a link? Evidence? Anything? Or is that just your opinion?
A smear campaign is exactly what I'd expect. The now infamous incident in which United Airlines had a passenger dragged off a flight featured allegations that he was a drug dealer who used a medical license to obtain prescription drugs, and traded them for sex. This article says journalists are behind the smear, but I wonder how much encouragement and help they got from enforcers and other interested parties: http://dailycaller.com/2017/04/11/journalists-smear-man-dragged-off-united-flight-for-no-apparent-reason/ [dailycaller.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @07:16PM
IIRC that nick is a bootlicker par excellence on the green site.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @06:51PM
Yep. They wouldn't have arrested him if he weren't guilty. Q.E.D.
We should always implicitly trust our authorities, because they are better people than we. Even when their actions seem confusing to us, we should trust that they are acting in our best interest.
If they weren't better people than we, they wouldn't be our authorities. Q.E.D.
Also, the world is just, and our authorities are men who are like angels. (Back me up here, violently imposed monopoly guy!)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, @06:57PM
His activities went beyond legitimate "journalism", he was a participant.
A participant, you say? A participant in... what?
Reply to This
Parent