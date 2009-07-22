Maybe Alfred E. Neuman had it all wrong? Recent research argues that not all worry is bad — it's a matter of degree.

Worry — it does a body good. And, the mind as well. A new paper by Kate Sweeny, psychology professor at the University of California, Riverside, argues there's an upside to worrying. "Despite its negative reputation, not all worry is destructive or even futile," Sweeny said. "It has motivational benefits, and it acts as an emotional buffer." In her latest article, "The Surprising Upsides of Worry," published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass, Sweeny breaks down the role of worry in motivating preventive and protective behavior, and how it leads people to avoid unpleasant events. Sweeny finds worry is associated with recovery from traumatic events, adaptive preparation and planning, recovery from depression, and partaking in activities that promote health, and prevent illness. Furthermore, people who report greater worry may perform better — in school or at the workplace — seek more information in response to stressful events, and engage in more successful problem solving.

The article notes that worry can act as a motivator. People dislike the feeling of worry and thus become willing to take steps to avoid the a feared outcome and so allay that feeling:

Worry serves as a cue that the situation is serious and requires action. People use their emotions as a source of information when making judgements and decisions.

Worrying about a stressor keeps the stressor at the front of one's mind and prompts people toward action.

The unpleasant feeling of worry motivates people to find ways to reduce their worry.

Worry can also act as a buffer, encouraging us to anticipate a feared outcome and not be so blindsided should it occur:

Worry can also benefit one's emotional state by serving as an emotional bench-mark. Compared to the state of worry, any other feeling is pleasurable by contrast. In other words, the pleasure that comes from a good experience is heightened if preceded by a bad experience.

Worry becomes problematic when one senses that a feared outcome is unavoidable and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy leading to a downward spiral into depression.

From my experience, I tend to see possible outcomes that others overlook (hence a career in software test/QA), and must make a conscious effort to look on the possible positive outcomes. I've not mastered it, entirely, but at least am now aware of what is happening when I feel that whirlpool drawing me in and can take steps to avoid it.

I'm curious how my fellow Soylentils deal with worry. Do you find it overwhelming? Are you upbeat and fearless all the time? Some middle ground? What benefits have you perceived from experiencing worry?