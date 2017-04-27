Stories
Barley Genome Sequenced

posted by Fnord666 on Friday April 28, @10:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the the-barley-is-a-rye dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Looking for a better beer or single malt Scotch whiskey?

A team of researchers at the University of California, Riverside may have you covered. They are among a group of 77 scientists worldwide who have sequenced the complete genome of barley, a key ingredient in beer and single malt Scotch. The research, 10 years in the making, was just published in the journal Nature.

"This takes the level of completeness of the barley genome up a huge notch," said Timothy Close, a professor of genetics at UC Riverside. "It makes it much easier for researchers working with barley to be focused on attainable objectives, ranging from new variety development through breeding to mechanistic studies of genes."

The research will also aid scientists working with other "cereal crops," including rice, wheat, rye, maize, millet, sorghum, oats and even turfgrass, which like the other food crops, is in the grass family, Close said.

Source: https://ucrtoday.ucr.edu/46631

Journal Reference:
Martin Mascher, et. al., A chromosome conformation capture ordered sequence of the barley genome, Nature (27 April 2017), doi:10.1038/nature22043

Original Submission


Barley Genome Sequenced
