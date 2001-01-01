from the total-eclipse-of-the-stamp dept.
The U.S. Postal Service will issue a "Forever Stamp" commemorating an August 21st total solar eclipse. The stamp includes thermochromic ink that will reveal an image of the full moon when heated/rubbed. The ink is sensitive to ultraviolet light, so of course the USPS is also offering a "special envelope to hold and protect the stamp pane for a nominal fee":
Tens of millions of people in the United States hope to view this rare event, which has not been seen on the U.S. mainland since 1979. The eclipse will travel a narrow path across the entire country for the first time since 1918. The path will run west to east from Oregon to South Carolina and will include portions of 14 states.
The June 20, 1:30 p.m. MT First-Day-of-Issue ceremony will take place at the Art Museum of the University of Wyoming (UW) in Laramie. The University is celebrating the summer solstice on June 20. Prior to the event, visitors are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 a.m. to witness a unique architectural feature where a single beam of sunlight shines on a silver dollar embedded in the floor, which occurs at noon on the summer solstice in the UW Art Museum's Rotunda Gallery.
[Ed. Note: "Due to the expected high volume of requests for the Google Map for the 2017 August 21 eclipse, the map is temporarily moved to the NASA Eclipse 2017 site maps page]"
