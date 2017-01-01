from the what-could-possibly-go-wrong dept.
Google says it has new ways to combat its so-called fake-news problem in search results.
Over the last few months, Google, along with Facebook and other digital platforms, has struggled to keep hoaxes and fake news stories from appearing in search.
The examples were pretty unsettling, including Holocaust denials, a claim that President Barack Obama was running for a third term, and a wide range of other conspiracy theories.
On Tuesday, Google will have new feedback tools in its search results so users can flag content that appears to be false or misleading. (Facebook launched similar tools earlier this year, along with tips to help you spot fake news.) This will help teach Google's search algorithms to weed out hoaxes and, in theory, keep them buried in search results.
Google also says its algorithms have now been trained to demote "low quality" content based on signals like whether the information comes from an "authoritative" page.
I can't see how this can do anything but fail spectacularly. You?
Source: http://www.businessinsider.com/google-launches-new-search-tools-to-combat-fake-news-2017-4
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @01:54AM
I'm sure a few hoaxes do get suppressed, but mostly this is just suppressing all political news that isn't liberal. Twitter is doing it too, severely. Facebook seems to be heading down this path.
Google is pretty much a monopoly. I hate them, but old habits die hard. I need to switch to duckduckgo for searches, or maybe bing. Ugh. Email is trouble; my gmail address is hard to leave behind. There is nothing to replace youtube, which is now "demonetizing" anything conservative. It's been a long time since I used mapquest; do they still exist? I think there was a yahoo maps as well. I like being able to drag a route and have things update. I like streetview too.
:-(
