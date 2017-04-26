Stories
Script for Remote DoublePulsar Backdoor Removal Available

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday April 29, @03:07AM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

NSA's DoublePulsar backdoor can now be remotely uninstalled from any infected Windows machine, thanks to the updated detection script provided by security firm Countercept.

"The SMB version [of the script] also supports the remote uninstall of the implant for remediation, which was helped by knowledge of the opcode mechanism reversed by @zerosum0x0," the company explained.

It's good to note, though, that using it to "clean" machines you don't own is not advised, as it's technically against the law in most countries to tamper with other people's computers. Still, it can come in hand to administrators that are tasked with checking and securing a considerable number of systems.

Also, it's good to remember that removing the backdoor is as easy as restarting the infected machine, although that won't prevent it from being infected again in the same way as before. Installing the patch provided by Microsoft in March will help.

Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2017/04/26/doublepulsar-backdoor-removal/

