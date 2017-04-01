Libreboot has now officially applied to rejoin GNU, which it left in September. According to Leah Rowe, the "initial responses from GNU's leadership seems positive."

Last week we reported that after reorganization, Libreboot was considering rejoining GNU and was seeking input from its community to determine the amount of support it had for such a move. From reading the comments posted both on our article on FOSS Force and on Libreboot's website, it comes as no surprise that the project's core members feel they have the necessary consesus to proceed.

Last night, FOSS Force received an email — sent jointly to us and Phoronix — letting us know of the decision.