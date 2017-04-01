from the one-big-happy-family dept.
Libreboot has now officially applied to rejoin GNU, which it left in September. According to Leah Rowe, the "initial responses from GNU's leadership seems positive."
Last week we reported that after reorganization, Libreboot was considering rejoining GNU and was seeking input from its community to determine the amount of support it had for such a move. From reading the comments posted both on our article on FOSS Force and on Libreboot's website, it comes as no surprise that the project's core members feel they have the necessary consesus to proceed.
Last night, FOSS Force received an email — sent jointly to us and Phoronix — letting us know of the decision.
Source: http://fossforce.com/2017/04/libreboot-applies-rejoin-gnu/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @06:22AM (1 child)
They need to fork it and get rid of all the drama queens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @07:44AM
The drama queen in question wasn't even the person who 1) started or 2) contributed most to the project, they somehow ended up in the position of project manager because people trusted him and he provided hosting and what not. Judging by his results so far, he should be kicked out of the project and hopefully ignored by any other self-preserving project; the original devs shouldn't effectively be forced out.
Likely this move is him trying to save face after realizing nobody trusts him any more, not any ideological shift or new light shed on the (entirely deranged) accusations that started this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @07:35AM
