U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Hotline Trolled With Extraterrestrial and Muggle Sightings

posted by charon on Saturday April 29, @03:26PM
from the trolling-is-illegal-now dept.
takyon writes:

An ICE hotline set up to allow reports of crimes committed by "criminal aliens" has had a close encounter with trolls:

The administration set up the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office on Wednesday, in accordance with President Trump's executive order in January. The office, folded within the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, aims to "assist victims of crimes committed by criminal aliens," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"Alien" is a term used by the federal government to describe individuals who are not American citizens but who reside on U.S. soil. [...] Despite the line's intended purpose, callers have been reporting a range of abnormal activity.

1-855-48-VOICE to report all your encounters w/ illegal martians, rude Sasquatch, unleashed Texas Blue Hounds, Springheel Jack. Goblin army.

— Kathleen Dennis (@chelseabmw) April 27, 2017

ICE denounced the calls, saying such actions hurt victims of real crimes. Callers have even mentioned spotting "muggle-borns," a term from the "Harry Potter" book series referring to magical characters with non-magical parents.

Also at The Atlantic and CNN. Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office.

Original Submission


  (Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 29, @03:38PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday April 29, @03:38PM (#501558)

    The article is derogatory toward trolls. WTF? Racist bastards!

  (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday April 29, @03:54PM

    by BsAtHome (889) on Saturday April 29, @03:54PM (#501564)
    There are obviously not enough calls to that line. I too have to call because I've seen my neighbor lingering too long at the shed. I am sure he is harboring Illegal Aliens. He is probably feeding them too, considering the amount of food he is returning from his shopping. Also, my other neighbor is suspiciously taking long times at getting in and out of the car. She is definitely hiding Illegal Aliens under her garments while getting in and out of her car. There is no other explanation. She is probably helping them with education too! Definitely, the local vicar is collaborating with the spirits to ensure equality for all those who are deserving from where ever they come. He is a bad apple for our global community by helping anybody indiscriminately. He should only be helping us, not the others!

    Do Your Duty! Call Now! Report Now!



    (those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it)
