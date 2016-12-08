from the diskus dept.
Western Digital is shipping 12 TB helium-filled hard disk drives containing eight 1.5 TB platters:
Western Digital on Wednesday announced that it had begun to ship its HGST Ultrastar He12 hard drives with 12 TB of capacity. The HDDs are the first drives to employ eight platters, so the fact that Western Digital is now shipping them is important not only for its datacenter customers who need massive storage capacities, but also because the drive represents a significant step forward from a technology point of view.
The HGST Ultrastar He12 is based on Western Digital's fourth-generation HelioSeal technology, which uses eight perpendicular magnetic recording platters with 1.5 TB capacity each. To add the eighth platter, Western Digital had to redesign internal components of its HDDs (including arms and heads) significantly. In addition, the company increased areal density of the platters, which improved the sequential read/write performance of the new hard drives. In particular, Western Digital claims that the HGST Ultrastar He12 has a sustained transfer rate of 255 MB/s, an average latency of 4.16 ms, as well as an average seek time of around 8 ms.
Previously: Western Digital Announces 12-14 TB Hard Drives and an 8 TB SSD
Seagate's 12 TB HDDs Are in Use, and 16 TB is Planned for 2018
My main computer still has a 120GB parallel ata disk. It's starting to feel slowish and rather small but at least it's easy to back up.
How long does it take for the tiny Helium atoms to leak out and affect the function of the drive? The article mentions nothing about this nor general longevity expectactions.
Yeah that is why I'm avoiding them, hell I recently found some old 400Mb drives in a box at the shop and hooked them up...worked just fine. Many of my customers keep systems for a loong time under the "If it ain't broke" principle, I don't like the idea that the systems I would be selling them has an expiration date.
