British Inventor Takes Flight in 'Iron Man' Suit

Phoenix666 writes:

British inventor Richard Browning lifted off from the shore of Vancouver Harbor on Thursday in a personal flight suit that inspired references to comic superhero 'Iron Man.'

Using thrusters attached to his arms and back, Browning flew in a circle and hovered a short distance from the ground, captivating attendees at a prestigious TED Conference.

The personal flight suit is capable of propeling wearers much higher and faster, according to its creators.

"The hypothesis was that the human mind and body, if properly augmented, could achieve some pretty cool stuff," the extreme athlete and engineer said at the gathering a short time earlier.

Browning told of experimenting with various numbers and arrays of essentially miniature jet engines on his limbs.

Along the way, he said, there were more than a few crashes to the ground.

"The whole journey was about trying and failing, and learning from that," Browning said.

The first reasonably stable, six-second flight with the gear inspired his team to press on.

His startup, Gravity, formally debuted about a month ago with an early-version suit called Daedalus.

Original Submission


    "The hypothesis was that the human mind and body, if properly augmented, could achieve some pretty cool stuff,"

      You mean cool stuff besides transmitting these words across the world faster than even the god Mercury himself could have done? Where are the scribes?

        Technology you've never seen before is amazing, akin to magic.

        Technology you've lived with all your life is boring, akin to the sun rising in the east.

    Every time I watch this guy use his little suit, I am amazed he doesn't torch his legs off. I hope his jeans are very heat resistant.

    Safely is another thing. As soon as you've got the power to weight ratio to lift off, you can fly just about as high as you dare, until the air starts thinning... More or less the same for speeds up to 70ish mph (normal terminal velocity for a human falling in atmosphere near sea level). Thing is, the control systems tend to be much harder to get right than the raw thrust, so going higher and faster safely is a much bigger problem than achieving a near-ground hover safely.

    I mean, it's not exactly a dupe [soylentnews.org], as in the previous story he had not yet "captivated attendees at a prestigious TED Conference".

    But the main attraction here is the jet-suit, which looks the same to me as it did three weeks ago. Are we just gonna run a new article every time this guy puts out a press release?

      The next dupe will recap his newsworthy stories on SoylentNews, of course.

