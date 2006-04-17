from the cue-Black-Sabbath-song dept.
British inventor Richard Browning lifted off from the shore of Vancouver Harbor on Thursday in a personal flight suit that inspired references to comic superhero 'Iron Man.'
Using thrusters attached to his arms and back, Browning flew in a circle and hovered a short distance from the ground, captivating attendees at a prestigious TED Conference.
The personal flight suit is capable of propeling wearers much higher and faster, according to its creators.
"The hypothesis was that the human mind and body, if properly augmented, could achieve some pretty cool stuff," the extreme athlete and engineer said at the gathering a short time earlier.
Browning told of experimenting with various numbers and arrays of essentially miniature jet engines on his limbs.
Along the way, he said, there were more than a few crashes to the ground.
"The whole journey was about trying and failing, and learning from that," Browning said.
The first reasonably stable, six-second flight with the gear inspired his team to press on.
His startup, Gravity, formally debuted about a month ago with an early-version suit called Daedalus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @05:11PM
If it's not self-driving, it's crap.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Saturday April 29, @05:13PM (2 children)
"The hypothesis was that the human mind and body, if properly augmented, could achieve some pretty cool stuff,"
You're betting on the pantomime horse...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @05:25PM (1 child)
You mean cool stuff besides transmitting these words across the world faster than even the god Mercury himself could have done? Where are the scribes?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday April 29, @05:41PM
Technology you've never seen before is amazing, akin to magic.
Technology you've lived with all your life is boring, akin to the sun rising in the east.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by IndigoFreak on Saturday April 29, @05:23PM
Every time I watch this guy use his little suit, I am amazed he doesn't torch his legs off. I hope his jeans are very heat resistant.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday April 29, @05:27PM
Safely is another thing. As soon as you've got the power to weight ratio to lift off, you can fly just about as high as you dare, until the air starts thinning... More or less the same for speeds up to 70ish mph (normal terminal velocity for a human falling in atmosphere near sea level). Thing is, the control systems tend to be much harder to get right than the raw thrust, so going higher and faster safely is a much bigger problem than achieving a near-ground hover safely.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @05:28PM (1 child)
I mean, it's not exactly a dupe [soylentnews.org], as in the previous story he had not yet "captivated attendees at a prestigious TED Conference".
But the main attraction here is the jet-suit, which looks the same to me as it did three weeks ago. Are we just gonna run a new article every time this guy puts out a press release?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @05:31PM
The next dupe will recap his newsworthy stories on SoylentNews, of course.
Reply to This
Parent