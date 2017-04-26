Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Amazon.com Eyes Fashion with Echo Look

posted by charon on Saturday April 29, @04:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-for-the-dumpy dept.
Hardware

butthurt writes:

CNNMoney reports on the introduction of the new Echo Look, which features a

[...] camera that lets you take full-body photos and videos to collect and compare outfits. Echo Look does everything the Amazon Echo speaker does -- like read the news and weather -- but it can now tell you what to wear.

[...] It is powered by both machine-learning technology and human opinion. An Amazon spokesperson said the automated results consider "fit, color, styling, seasons and current trends."

The new device is, according to the company's product page, "available exclusively by invitation."

Additional coverage:

Related stories:
News Anchor Sets Off Alexa Devices Around San Diego Ordering Unwanted Dollhouses
Police Seek Amazon Echo Data in Murder Case
Is Alexa AI In Your Future?
Amazon Said to Plan Music-Streaming Service for its Echo Speaker

Original Submission


«  Script for Remote DoublePulsar Backdoor Removal Available

Related Stories

Amazon Said to Plan Music-Streaming Service for its Echo Speaker 15 comments

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A music service exclusive to owners of the Amazon Echo at half the price of competitors?

Amazon wants to launch a music subscription service that would be half the cost of rival services and run only on its Echo smart speaker, according to Recode.

The service would offer unlimited, ad-free music for $4 to $5 a month, half what Spotify and Apple Music charge, sources told the site. The internet retail giant would like to launch the service as early as next month but has yet to finalize deals with the major recording labels, sources told the site.

[...]

Amazon already offers an Amazon Music service as part of its $99 Amazon Prime annual subscription package, but subscribers have access to a limited catalog of music.

Original Submission

Is Alexa AI In Your Future? 32 comments

Gaaark writes in with some thoughts on a story from The Verge:

I would love to have a house/AI to keep me organized: to tell me when an important date is coming/arrived; remind me of things i have to do (like the laundry) or of really important things like "you have a family.... go pay attention to them".

But at what cost will that come.

Amazon's Alexa AI (as well as all the other personal assistants being developed) is, seemingly, probably moving from a speaker to the room/house you are standing in. This will eventually help you in life, but will also feed the 'machine' of the corporation developing it.

What would it take to create an open source AI to help me/you with daily life? Would you like to have it come from an RMS point of view, or would a less 'commercial', almost open source alternative be acceptable?

Could you really be accepting of something that coordinates your life and helps you out with occasional advertisements and up-stream collection of 'some' data?

From the referenced article:

While some predict mass unemployment or all-out war between humans and artificial intelligence, others foresee a less bleak future. Professor Manuela Veloso, head of the machine learning department at Carnegie Mellon University, envisions a future in which humans and intelligent systems are inseparable, bound together in a continual exchange of information and goals that she calls "symbiotic autonomy." In Veloso's future, it will be hard to distinguish human agency from automated assistance — but neither people nor software will be much use without the other.

[Ed: TFA also includes an interview with Professor Veloso, which provides more detail and discussion]

Original Submission

Police Seek Amazon Echo Data in Murder Case 21 comments

Several SoylentNews readers have submitted this story:

Amazon Echo is a voice-activated and cloud-connected speaker device that actively listens to a room using several microphones and communicates with Amazon servers to perform various queries and tasks.

Warrant Filed for Amazon Echo Records in Arkansas Murder Case

Booga1 writes:

Arkansas police filed what is believed to be the first request to retrieve information from an Amazon Echo device in a homicide investigation.

[...] Authorities charged Bates, 31, with murder earlier this year, but police in the Ozark city are now looking to find evidence on his Echo, according to The Information [paywalled].

[...] Amazon twice refused to hand over information requested by police, according to The Information, but gave them Bates' account information and purchase history.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it "will not release customer information without a valid and binding legal demand properly served on us."

[Continues...]

News Anchor Sets Off Alexa Devices Around San Diego Ordering Unwanted Dollhouses 20 comments

Runaway1956 writes:

The Amazon Echo system which does everything from getting your weather report to ordering more laundry detergent can also do some things you don't want it to.

[...] Which is exactly what happened today during CW6 in the morning when Jim Patton and Lynda Martin were talking about a child who accidentally bought a dollhouse and four pounds of cookies

"I love the little girl, saying 'Alexa ordered me a dollhouse,'" said Patton.

As soon as Patton said that, viewers all over San Diego started complaining their echo devices had tried to order doll houses. It's a common problem experts say can be avoided.

[...] Cobb says the Federal Trade Commission is already looking into voice-command devices and toys to make sure the technology is safe and secure. For now, he recommends do your research to keep your personal information controlled and protected.

Source: News anchor sets off Alexa devices around San Diego ordering unwanted dollhouses

Original Submission

Amazon.com Eyes Fashion with Echo Look | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @04:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @04:46AM (#501438)

    erect selfie

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @04:57AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @04:57AM (#501443)

    How innovative. This is the technology of the future. And we thought digital watch was awesome. We come a long way, didn't we, monkey men?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @05:15AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @05:15AM (#501448)

      Calculator wristwatches were awesome. Smartwatches are shit.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @05:06AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @05:06AM (#501444)
          ___
         //  7
        (_,_/\
         \    \
          \    \
          _\    \__
         (   \     )
          \___\___/

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday April 29, @05:20AM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Saturday April 29, @05:20AM (#501450) Journal

    With Echo Look, you can take full-length photos of your daily look using just your voice.

    ...because Alexa is built in the cloud, she’s always getting smarter—and so will Echo Look.

    Get a second opinion on which outfit looks best with Style Check, a new service that combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists

    Introducing Echo Look—everything you love about Alexa, and now she can help you look your best

    Using just your voice, easily take full-length photos and short videos with a hands-free camera that includes built-in LED lighting, depth-sensing camera, and computer vision-based background blur

    No joke, no mistake in the summary, this is really the only selling point they are going for. Machine learning judgment of your look ("hey! you're goddamn ugly! just put anything on!"), and maybe a few advanced selfies/nude photos.

    --
    [SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(1)