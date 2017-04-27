Stories
Settlement Over Alleged Misconduct in Boston Stem Cell Lab

takyon writes:

A research misconduct investigation of a prominent stem cell lab by the Harvard University–affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) in Boston has led to a massive settlement with the U.S. government over allegations of fraudulently obtained federal grants. As Retraction Watch reports, BWH and its parent health care system have agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations that former BWH cardiac stem cell scientist Piero Anversa and former lab members Annarosa Leri and Jan Kajstura relied on manipulated and fabricated data in grant applications submitted to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts released today notes that it was BWH itself that shared the allegations against Anversa's lab with the government. The hospital had been conducting its own probe into the Anversa lab since at least 2014, when a retraction published in the journal Circulation revealed the ongoing investigation. The hospital has not yet released any findings.

    Followed the retraction watch link to this:

    The mounting negative results in heart cell-therapy trials are an opportunity to reassess the trajectory of the field as a whole and develop rational priorities going forward. The groupthink that has long sustained these trials must not cloud objective appraisal of the scientific evidence.

    https://www.nature.com/nbt/journal/v35/n4/full/nbt.3857.html [nature.com]

    It looks like this field has problems beyond fraud. NHST again?

