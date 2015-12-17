from the download-it-now dept.
Softpedia News reports that version 2.02 of the GRUB boot loader has been released. Among the many new features are support for LZ4 compression on ZFS, 64-bit ext2, XFS v5, Morse code output and a modem-like output through the PC speaker, Xen paravirtualisation, TrueCrypt ISOs, Apple fat binaries on non-Apple hardware, and 16-bit mode on non-x86 hardware.
Further information:
NEWS file
Related stories:
Windows 8 Update Erases Grub, Enables Secure Boot
Press Backspace 28 times: Pwn Unlucky Linux Systems Running GRUB
Related Stories
deif writes:
A recent Windows 8 update detects other OS installs as a "security problem", erases non-windows bootloaders and enables UEFI Secure Boot, all without user intervention.
I contacted MS by chat (in Dutch, so of no use to you) and asked them about this. They vehemently denied this was possible at all. Multiple times, in no uncertain terms. Same results were acquired by phone: denial, denial, denial.
I pointed out that it did actually happen, and that it wan't the first time such a thing had happened in the history of MS updates -so "impossible" was BS, to put it shortly.
Then came a chat reply which amounted to "MS updates makes sure W8 functions fine, it does not look at other OS's integrity". This is, in my opinion, a de-facto admission that yes, the update had changed the bootloader back to the W8 version that ignores other OS's, and yes, it had set the UEFI setting back to "secure boot."
El Reg reports
A pair of researchers from the University of Valencia's Cybersecurity research group have found that if you press backspace 28 times, it's possible to bypass authentication during boot-up on some Linux machines.
The problem's not a kernel nor an operating system problem, but rather one in the very popular bootloader Grub2, which is used to boot an awful lot of flavours of Linux.
Essentially, if you enable Grub2's password protection during system startup, it won't do you much good--it can be easily defeated. (Luckily, the vast majority of distributions of Linux do not enable this by default.)
As Hector Marco and Ismael Ripoll explain in an advisory, hitting the backspace key 28 times at the [username prompt of the GRand Unified Bootloader] during power-up will produce a "rescue shell" under Grub2 versions 1.98 (December, 2009) to 2.02 (December, 2015).
[...] The researchers have also cooked up a fix, available here.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @09:49PM
I breed grubs in my shoes and feed them my discarded hair and skin. When the shoes are full of grubs then I eat the grubs for dinner. While I wait I code open source software and upload to github. Living the shoeless coder lifestyle of Dick Bathroom Stall-Man.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 29, @09:49PM
First we had vi, lilo, and sysVinit. Now we have emacs, GRUB, and systemd.
We didn't listen!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Saturday April 29, @10:03PM
Another bloated GNU project.
Reply to This