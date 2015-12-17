A pair of researchers from the University of Valencia's Cybersecurity research group have found that if you press backspace 28 times, it's possible to bypass authentication during boot-up on some Linux machines.

The problem's not a kernel nor an operating system problem, but rather one in the very popular bootloader Grub2, which is used to boot an awful lot of flavours of Linux.

Essentially, if you enable Grub2's password protection during system startup, it won't do you much good--it can be easily defeated. (Luckily, the vast majority of distributions of Linux do not enable this by default.)

As Hector Marco and Ismael Ripoll explain in an advisory, hitting the backspace key 28 times at the [username prompt of the GRand Unified Bootloader] during power-up will produce a "rescue shell" under Grub2 versions 1.98 (December, 2009) to 2.02 (December, 2015).

[...] The researchers have also cooked up a fix, available here.