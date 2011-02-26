Kotaku reports that:

[...] Nintendo announced the New 2DS XL, a sleek $150 piece of hardware that is essentially a New 3DS XL without 3D. This is an iteration on 2013's 2DS, a cheaper model that also ditched the 3D but felt uncomfortable and lacked the convenient clamshell design of other models.

The new model is planned to be available in July in the United States, at around $150.

takyon: Is glasses-free 3D dead?

Nintendo 3DS was released in Japan on February 26, 2011 and worldwide the following month. The price was cut by $80 on July 28, 2011.