No nomx user was affected by this threat. No nomx user could be affected by this threat in the future. No nomx data was compromised, and the blogger has (finally) reluctantly verified this. He still has not publicly shared these statements, except via an email response to the BBC when directly asked on April 25 the response was:

From the BBC to nomx: "I understand from your replies that you state categorically that no nomx accounts have been affected by this hack. I have put your questions to [blogger] who has confirmed to me that he cannot say that any have."

While nomx is no longer based on Raspberry devices, we still maintain that the users' data is secured as we've demonstrated to the blogger, the media and our customers.