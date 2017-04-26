17/04/30/0133235 story
from the still-pretty-loud dept.
Baby humpback whales seem to whisper to their mothers, according to scientists who have captured the infant whales' quiet grunts and squeaks.
The recordings, described in the journal Functional Ecology, are the first ever made with devices attached directly to the calves.
High suckling rates and acoustic crypsis of humpback whale neonates maximise potential for mother–calf energy transfer (open, DOI: 10.1111/1365-2435.12871) (DX)
