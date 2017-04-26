Stories
Baby Humpback Whales "Whisper" To Their Mothers

posted by charon on Sunday April 30, @07:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the still-pretty-loud dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Baby humpback whales seem to whisper to their mothers, according to scientists who have captured the infant whales' quiet grunts and squeaks.

The recordings, described in the journal Functional Ecology, are the first ever made with devices attached directly to the calves.

High suckling rates and acoustic crypsis of humpback whale neonates maximise potential for mother–calf energy transfer (open, DOI: 10.1111/1365-2435.12871) (DX)

