Who asked for a bunch of "Avatar" sequels for Christmas? Your wish has been granted.

Better find out what the Na'vi want for Christmas, because the blue humanoids are going to be around for a lot of them.

The official Facebook page for James Cameron's sci-fi movie franchise announced on Saturday that dates have been set for the release of the next four "Avatar" sequels, and they're all right around the big December holiday movie rush, though in different years.

"Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels," the post reads. "The journey continues December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025!"