Recently, someone in my family was not able to get into their home PC with their password, and called for assistance. This means having to drive down to the machine to see what they are doing, and log in with the appropriate account that can reset that password. Work commitments preclude driving there right away to see what is happening, and I am trying to locate a remote access solution. If they were logged into the machine, I could use some sort of remote assistance tool, but that is not an option in this case. There is the possibility of setting up SSH or OpenVPN to access the machine via the Internet, but I am not certain leaving those tools running all the time is the smartest idea in this day and age.
What recommendations do the Soylent community have for securely managing a machine over the Internet when someone is not logged into it?
I don't. I just let the NSA do it for me.
Me either. I tell them I haven't run Windows except for games in twenty years though.
Or tell them that you'll fix the issues when you're in the neighbourhood again... or get support by someone else (most of the times they get it fixed before I'm visiting them again, or it is not so urgent any more).
Teamviewer.... That's what I use...
Teamviewer 12 is getting spammy with the popup ads, in addition to its little annoyances such as hiding the user's desktop wallpaper for the duration of the session. I'm evaluating Remote Admin Tools for both use with friends/family and also as a business offering, and my interest dropped precipitously in regards to paying Teamviewer $700-cum-$850 for a license to serve my customers popup ads via an app I had them install.
I'm definitely interested in checking out the alternatives I hope others recommend here.
slaveware for remote access? yeah right.
What's wrong with SSH? Just don't allow root to log in (or even change the default port if you really want to, but that's just security through obscurity), use a normal account to login and su(do) to do the root things you need to do.
ssh is fine if you set it up properly, assuming they are running linox. (if they are running windows they get no support. that would not be helping them. that would be enabling.) 4096+ keys, non default port, not root access, etc.
