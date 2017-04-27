Stories
SpaceX's First Classified Satellite Launch

posted by martyb on Sunday April 30, @05:48AM   Printer-friendly
Techonomics

takyon writes:

SpaceX will attempt to launch a spy satellite for the first time on Sunday, breaking a 10-year United Launch Alliance monopoly on classified U.S. launches.

The two-hour launch window opens at 7:00 a.m. EDT (11:00 UTC), with a backup launch window the next day at the same time. SpaceX will attempt to recover the first stage rocket.

Also at NASASpaceFlight and The Verge. Falcon Heavy test firing begins soon.

Original Submission


