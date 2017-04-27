SpaceX will attempt to launch a spy satellite for the first time on Sunday, breaking a 10-year United Launch Alliance monopoly on classified U.S. launches.

The two-hour launch window opens at 7:00 a.m. EDT (11:00 UTC), with a backup launch window the next day at the same time. SpaceX will attempt to recover the first stage rocket.

Also at NASASpaceFlight and The Verge. Falcon Heavy test firing begins soon.