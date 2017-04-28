from the we-can-find-no-longer-find-data-against-our-plans dept.
You were warned. Now it begins: The Chicago Tribune reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working on changes to its Web properties:
The EPA's extensive climate change website now redirects to a page that says "this page is being updated" and that "we are currently updating our website to reflect EPA's priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt." It also links to a full archive of how the page used to look on Jan. 19, before Trump's inauguration.
Heard on CBC radio from Toronto/Ottawa and also just posted to BBC --
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38324045
A special archiving event is being held in collaboration with Archive's End of Term project. Since 2008 this has saved US government websites at risk during government transitions.
Canadian "guerrilla" archivists will be assisting a rushed effort to preserve US government climate data.
Environmentalists, climate scientists and academics are collaborating to protect what they view as fragile digital federal records and research.
They want the data saved before Donald Trump takes office.
The CBC report interviewed a Canadian scientist who described some of the scientific data that was lost during the Harper government.
Help and donations are requested.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @03:18PM
A president is elected who does not believe climate change is as big a risk as the previous administration thought. So the new president updates the website to get his message out. That's how democracy works. Or do you think the EPA should be an independent agency and not accountable to the electorate?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday April 30, @03:20PM
Finally, it will reflect fair and balanced science.
Maybe they will add a carbon tax to the tax reform bill.
(I got nothing, just like the EPA page.)
