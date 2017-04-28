Heard on CBC radio from Toronto/Ottawa and also just posted to BBC --

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38324045

A special archiving event is being held in collaboration with Archive's End of Term project. Since 2008 this has saved US government websites at risk during government transitions.

Canadian "guerrilla" archivists will be assisting a rushed effort to preserve US government climate data. Environmentalists, climate scientists and academics are collaborating to protect what they view as fragile digital federal records and research. They want the data saved before Donald Trump takes office.

The CBC report interviewed a Canadian scientist who described some of the scientific data that was lost during the Harper government.

Help and donations are requested.