DataBreaches.net notes:

"On December 26, in an encrypted chat, TheDarkOverlord (TDO) informed DataBreaches.net that they had recently come across what they described as hundreds of GBs of unreleased and non-public media from a studio located in Hollywood...TDO would not reveal the attack method nor how much the ransom demand was, but DataBreaches.net was able to obtain a copy of a contract both TDO and a representative of Larson allegedly signed. The contract, signed December 27, indicated that the studio would pay TDO 50 BTC by January 31. TDO signed the contract as “Adolf Hitler.” The signature of the company representative was indecipherable, but TDO claimed that it was the CFO of the firm who signed. "

https://www.databreaches.net/thedarkoverlord-leaks-upcoming-episode-of-orange-is-the-new-black-after-netflix-doesnt-pay-extortion-demand/

According to http://www.coindesk.com/price/ 50 BTC is US $1,321.16

This article contains more of the contract content: https://noise.getoto.net/tag/thedarkoverlord/ as well as links to the pastebin (removed) https://web.archive.org/web/20170428224235/https://pastebin.com/FKZAafQd.

And covered by TorrentFreak https://torrentfreak.com/hackers-leak-netflixs-orange-is-the-new-black-season-5-premiere-170429/