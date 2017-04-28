Stories
Kali Linux Can Now Use Cloud GPUs for Password-Cracking

posted by martyb on Sunday April 30, @06:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the horrect-borse-stattery-caple dept.
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

Think passwords, people. Think long, complex passwords. Not because a breach dump's landed, but because the security-probing-oriented Kali Linux just got better at cracking passwords.

Kali is a Debian-based Linux that packs in numerous hacking and forensics tools. It's well-regarded among white hat hackers and investigators, who appreciate its inclusion of the tools of their trades.

The developers behind the distro this week gave it a polish, adding new images optimised for GPU-using instances in Azure and Amazon Web Services. The extra grunt the GPUs afford, Kali's backers say, will enhance the distribution's password-probing powers. There's also better supoprt for GPU cracking, hence our warning at the top of this story: anyone can use Kali and there's no way to guarantee black hats won't press it into service. And they can now do so on as many GPU-boosted cloud instances as they fancy paying for.

Could some users of Kali Linux technically be called "thugs?"

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @06:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @06:57PM (#501950)

    Not joking, anyone who thinks it is ok to fuck with someone else's life
    in a criminal manner deserves to be imprisoned for life.

    There are no justifications for such behavior, PERIOD.

