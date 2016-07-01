from the pleasure!=joy dept.
In 1985, Neil Postman observed an America imprisoned by its own need for amusement. He was, it turns out, extremely prescient.
[...] Many Americans get their news filtered through late-night comedy and their outrages filtered through Saturday Night Live. They—we—turn to memes to express both indignation and joy.
[...] Postman today is best remembered as a critic of television: That’s the medium he directly blamed, in Amusing Ourselves to Death, for what he termed Americans’ “vast descent into triviality,” and the technology he saw as both the cause and the outcome of a culture that privileged entertainment above all else. But Postman was a critic of more than TV alone. He mistrusted entertainment, not as a situation but as a political tool; he worried that Americans’ great capacity for distraction had compromised their ability to think, and to want, for themselves. He resented the tyranny of the lol. His great observation, and his great warning, was a newly relevant kind of bummer: There are dangers that can come with having too much fun.
In 1984, Americans took a look around at the world they had created for themselves and breathed a collective sigh of relief. The year George Orwell had appointed as the locus of his dark and only lightly fictionalized predictions—war, governmental manipulation, surveillance not just of actions, but of thoughts themselves—had brought with it, in reality, only the gentlest of dystopias. Sure, there was corporatism. Sure, there was communism. And yet, for most of the Americans living through that heady decade, 1984 had not, for all practical purposes, become Nineteen Eighty-Four. They surveyed themselves, and they congratulated themselves: They had escaped.
Or perhaps they hadn’t. Postman opened Amusing Ourselves to Death with a nod to the year that had preceded it. He talked about the freedoms enjoyed by the Americans of 1984—cultural, commercial, political. And then he broke the bad news: They’d been measuring themselves according to the wrong dystopia. It wasn’t Nineteen Eighty-Four that had the most to say about the America of the 1980s, but rather Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. “In Huxley’s vision,” Postman noted, “no Big Brother is required to deprive people of their autonomy, maturity, and history.” Instead: “People will come to love their oppression, to adore the technologies that undo their capacities to think.”
The vehicle of their oppression, in this case? Yep, the television. Which had, Postman argued, thoroughly insinuated itself on all elements of American life—and not just in the boob-tubed, couch-potatoed, the-average-American-watches-five-hours-of-television-a-day kind of way that is so familiar in anti-TV invectives, but in a way that was decidedly more intimate.
https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/04/are-we-having-too-much-fun/523143/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @08:37PM
The late night shows (some of them, some of the time) provide satire that points out hypocrisy much better than the MSM which seems more inclined to report "balanced" news without a bigger context. Everything is he said, she said.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday April 30, @08:38PM (2 children)
Otherwise this becomes another rant that the world isn't perfect. I think we all have that already figured out.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday April 30, @08:43PM (1 child)
In response to your question: doing something to bring this world one little step closer to perfection?
(I don't know, like taking out a piece of EPA... or putting it back, or whatever. Endless fun, I tell yea)
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday April 30, @08:57PM
Sometimes, we should really listen to Aristotle, The Philosopher.
Pleasant amusements also are thought to be of this nature; we choose
them not for the sake of other things; for we are injured rather than
benefited by them, since we are led to neglect our bodies and our
property. But most of the people who are deemed happy take refuge
in such pastimes, which is the reason why those who are ready-witted
at them are highly esteemed at the courts of tyrants; they make themselves
pleasant companions in the tyrants' favourite pursuits, and that is
the sort of man they want. Now these things are thought to be of the
nature of happiness because people in despotic positions spend their
leisure in them, but perhaps such people prove nothing; for virtue
and reason, from which good activities flow, do not depend on despotic
position; nor, if these people, who have never tasted pure and generous
pleasure, take refuge in the bodily pleasures, should these for that
reason be thought more desirable; for boys, too, think the things
that are valued among themselves are the best. It is to be expected,
then, that, as different things seem valuable to boys and to men,
so they should to bad men and to good. Now, as we have often maintained,
those things are both valuable and pleasant which are such to the
good man; and to each man the activity in accordance with his own
disposition is most desirable, and, therefore, to the good man that
which is in accordance with virtue. Happiness, therefore, does not
lie in amusement; it would, indeed, be strange if the end were amusement,
and one were to take trouble and suffer hardship all one's life in
order to amuse oneself. For, in a word, everything that we choose
we choose for the sake of something else-except happiness, which is
an end. Now to exert oneself and work for the sake of amusement seems
silly and utterly childish. But to amuse oneself in order that one
may exert oneself, as Anacharsis puts it, seems right; for amusement
is a sort of relaxation, and we need relaxation because we cannot
work continuously. Relaxation, then, is not an end; for it is taken
for the sake of activity.
[emphasis added.]
Now GET back to Work!!!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday April 30, @08:39PM
Speaking for myself, definitely yes!
I do it by not watching TV and getting my news and all range of political commentaries (from trollish through funny to insightful) from SN.
On the detriment of time much better used actually doing something, but hey... it's way toooo much fun.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @08:55PM
It often struck me that Dilbert was counter-productive. That by providing a release for the frustrations of corporate life it deflated people's motivation to improve the situation. All those dilberts tacked up on cubical walls were not small actions of rebellion, they were doses of soma that built up a tolerance in people to dehumanization.
The one day I saw that my current corporate employer was using Dilbert-branded human resources training materials and all my suspicions were confirmed.
