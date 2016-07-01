Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Are We Having Too Much Fun?

posted by martyb on Sunday April 30, @08:22PM   Printer-friendly
from the pleasure!=joy dept.
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

In 1985, Neil Postman observed an America imprisoned by its own need for amusement. He was, it turns out, extremely prescient.

[...] Many Americans get their news filtered through late-night comedy and their outrages filtered through Saturday Night Live. They—we—turn to memes to express both indignation and joy.

[...] Postman today is best remembered as a critic of television: That’s the medium he directly blamed, in Amusing Ourselves to Death, for what he termed Americans’ “vast descent into triviality,” and the technology he saw as both the cause and the outcome of a culture that privileged entertainment above all else. But Postman was a critic of more than TV alone. He mistrusted entertainment, not as a situation but as a political tool; he worried that Americans’ great capacity for distraction had compromised their ability to think, and to want, for themselves. He resented the tyranny of the lol. His great observation, and his great warning, was a newly relevant kind of bummer: There are dangers that can come with having too much fun.

In 1984, Americans took a look around at the world they had created for themselves and breathed a collective sigh of relief. The year George Orwell had appointed as the locus of his dark and only lightly fictionalized predictions—war, governmental manipulation, surveillance not just of actions, but of thoughts themselves—had brought with it, in reality, only the gentlest of dystopias. Sure, there was corporatism. Sure, there was communism. And yet, for most of the Americans living through that heady decade, 1984 had not, for all practical purposes, become Nineteen Eighty-Four. They surveyed themselves, and they congratulated themselves: They had escaped.

Or perhaps they hadn’t. Postman opened Amusing Ourselves to Death with a nod to the year that had preceded it. He talked about the freedoms enjoyed by the Americans of 1984—cultural, commercial, political. And then he broke the bad news: They’d been measuring themselves according to the wrong dystopia. It wasn’t Nineteen Eighty-Four that had the most to say about the America of the 1980s, but rather Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. “In Huxley’s vision,” Postman noted, “no Big Brother is required to deprive people of their autonomy, maturity, and history.” Instead: “People will come to love their oppression, to adore the technologies that undo their capacities to think.”

The vehicle of their oppression, in this case? Yep, the television. Which had, Postman argued, thoroughly insinuated itself on all elements of American life—and not just in the boob-tubed, couch-potatoed, the-average-American-watches-five-hours-of-television-a-day kind of way that is so familiar in anti-TV invectives, but in a way that was decidedly more intimate.

https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/04/are-we-having-too-much-fun/523143/

Are we having tooooo much fun ?

Original Submission


«  Kali Linux Can Now Use Cloud GPUs for Password-Cracking
Are We Having Too Much Fun? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @08:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @08:37PM (#501987)

    The late night shows (some of them, some of the time) provide satire that points out hypocrisy much better than the MSM which seems more inclined to report "balanced" news without a bigger context. Everything is he said, she said.

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday April 30, @08:38PM (2 children)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 30, @08:38PM (#501988) Journal
    What exactly were we going to do, if it weren't for all this entertainment? With stuff like this, the author should be asking how would things be different (particularly, how things would be better) if we weren't so busy allegedly trying to entertain ourselves, not just assert that current entertainment doesn't seem very productive and think that is a problem somehow.

    Otherwise this becomes another rant that the world isn't perfect. I think we all have that already figured out.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday April 30, @08:43PM (1 child)

      by c0lo (156) on Sunday April 30, @08:43PM (#501990)

      What exactly were we going to do, if it weren't for all this entertainment?
      ...
      Otherwise this becomes another rant that the world isn't perfect. I think we all have that already figured out.

      In response to your question: doing something to bring this world one little step closer to perfection?

      (I don't know, like taking out a piece of EPA... or putting it back, or whatever. Endless fun, I tell yea)

      • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday April 30, @08:57PM

        by aristarchus (2645) on Sunday April 30, @08:57PM (#501996) Journal

        Sometimes, we should really listen to Aristotle, The Philosopher.

        Pleasant amusements also are thought to be of this nature; we choose
        them not for the sake of other things; for we are injured rather than
        benefited by them, since we are led to neglect our bodies and our
        property. But most of the people who are deemed happy take refuge
        in such pastimes, which is the reason why those who are ready-witted
        at them are highly esteemed at the courts of tyrants; they make themselves
        pleasant companions in the tyrants' favourite pursuits, and that is
        the sort of man they want. Now these things are thought to be of the
        nature of happiness because people in despotic positions spend their
        leisure in them, but perhaps such people prove nothing;         for virtue
        and reason, from which good activities flow, do not depend on despotic
        position; nor, if these people, who have never tasted pure and generous
        pleasure, take refuge in the bodily pleasures, should these for that
        reason be thought more desirable; for boys, too, think the things
        that are valued among themselves are the best. It is to be expected,
        then, that, as different things seem valuable to boys and to men,
        so they should to bad men and to good. Now, as we have often maintained,
        those things are both valuable and pleasant which are such to the
        good man; and to each man the activity in accordance with his own
        disposition is most desirable, and, therefore, to the good man that
        which is in accordance with virtue. Happiness, therefore, does not
        lie in amusement; it would, indeed, be strange if the end were amusement,
        and one were to take trouble and suffer hardship all one's life in
        order to amuse oneself.         For, in a word, everything that we choose
        we choose for the sake of something else-except happiness, which is
        an end. Now to exert oneself and work for the sake of amusement seems
        silly and utterly childish. But to amuse oneself in order that one
        may exert oneself, as Anacharsis puts it, seems right; for amusement
        is a sort of relaxation, and we need relaxation because we cannot
        work continuously.         Relaxation, then, is not an end; for it is taken
        for the sake of activity.

        [emphasis added.]

        Now GET back to Work!!!

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday April 30, @08:39PM

    by c0lo (156) on Sunday April 30, @08:39PM (#501989)

    Speaking for myself, definitely yes!
    I do it by not watching TV and getting my news and all range of political commentaries (from trollish through funny to insightful) from SN.
    On the detriment of time much better used actually doing something, but hey... it's way toooo much fun.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @08:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @08:55PM (#501995)

    It often struck me that Dilbert was counter-productive. That by providing a release for the frustrations of corporate life it deflated people's motivation to improve the situation. All those dilberts tacked up on cubical walls were not small actions of rebellion, they were doses of soma that built up a tolerance in people to dehumanization.

    The one day I saw that my current corporate employer was using Dilbert-branded human resources training materials and all my suspicions were confirmed.

(1)