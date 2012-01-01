Stories
Russian Prosecutors Seek 3.5 Years for Blogger Who Played "Pokémon Go" in Church

posted by martyb on Sunday April 30, @10:07PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Russian prosecutors requested a 3½ year prison sentence Friday for a blogger charged with inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church.

Prosecutors made the request as the trial of Ruslan Sokolovsky, 22, wrapped up in the city of Yekaterinburg. A judge said a verdict in the case would be issued May 11.

Sokolovsky posted a video on his blog showing him playing the smartphone game in a church built on the supposed spot where the last Russian tsar and his family were killed. He has been in detention since October.

He is charged with inciting religious hatred. It is the same offense that sent two women from the Pussy Riot punk collective to prison for two years in 2012.

Source: ABC News

Video: YouTube

