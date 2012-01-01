17/04/30/124240 story
posted by martyb on Sunday April 30, @10:07PM
from the Was-he-having-too-much-fun? dept.
from the Was-he-having-too-much-fun? dept.
Russian prosecutors requested a 3½ year prison sentence Friday for a blogger charged with inciting religious hatred for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church.
Prosecutors made the request as the trial of Ruslan Sokolovsky, 22, wrapped up in the city of Yekaterinburg. A judge said a verdict in the case would be issued May 11.
Sokolovsky posted a video on his blog showing him playing the smartphone game in a church built on the supposed spot where the last Russian tsar and his family were killed. He has been in detention since October.
He is charged with inciting religious hatred. It is the same offense that sent two women from the Pussy Riot punk collective to prison for two years in 2012.
Source: ABC News
Video: YouTube
Russian Prosecutors Seek 3.5 Years for Blogger Who Played "Pokémon Go" in Church | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 30, @10:09PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8HarxmWkAkc [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfc42Pb5RA8 [youtube.com]
Reply to This