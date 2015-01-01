The Steam Man of the Prairies by Edward S. Ellis was the "first US science fiction dime novel" despite the fact that it's short of today's novel's length by ten thousand words. The cover states "The American Novel" at the top and the title and author at the bottom of the cover. It was one hundred fifty years old in 2015, having been published in 1865.

The story is about a primitive steam-powered ten foot tall android. It tells a tale of a teenaged genius boy, dwarfed and hunchbacked, named Johnny Brainerd; a large, wealthy trapper named Baldy Bicknell; an Irishman named Micky McSquizzle; and a Connecticut Yankee named Ethan Hopkins.

It's an entertaining little book, with those mostly curiously named characters. Micky McSquizzle is an Irishman, and "Mick" used to be a derogatory word for those of that nationality. You have to remember that a century and a half ago, racism was far worse than any time in the next century or beyond. Everybody hated everybody back then. The Irish, Chinese, in fact all foreigners and those who looked or sounded foreign. Indigenous Americans (there are no native Americans, the original inhabitants of the Americas came here ten thousand years ago on the Siberia-Alaska land bridge) were hated more than any other race or nationality. Despite the racism of the time, the characters get along well, except when at one point the Yankee and the Irishman nearly come to blows over a trifling matter.

Much of the story concerns battles with "red-skins", who history says were treated horribly by the European immigrants.