Popular Science tells the story of proposed legislation which would provide that (quoted from the bill)
No person shall use or apply sunscreen, sunblock, or cosmetic containing any oxybenzone while on a beach or in the ocean.
The article seems to imply a broader ban, saying
[...] Hawaii's ban, if successful, would be unusual for its scale—it would be state wide, across all of the islands, affecting even those who may never set foot in the ocean.
The bill, it says, is motivated by studies indicating that oxybenzone (also known as benzophenone-3), can harm coral.
The sunscreen that snorkelers, beachgoers and children romping in the waves lather on for protection is killing coral and reefs around the globe. And a new study finds that a single drop in a small area is all it takes for the chemicals in the lotion to mount an attack.
Not only did the study determine that a tiny amount of sunscreen is all it takes to begin damaging the delicate corals – the equivalent of a drop of water in a half-dozen Olympic-sized swimming pools – it documented three ways that the ingredient oxybenzone breaks the coral down, robbing it of life-giving nutrients and turning it ghostly white.
Adverse effects on coral started on with concentrations as low as 62 parts per trillion. Yet measurements of oxybenzone in seawater within coral reefs in Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands found concentrations ranging from 800 parts per trillion to 1.4 parts per million. That's 12 times the concentrations needed to harm coral.
Oxybenzone is used in more than 3,500 sunscreen products worldwide. Common brands including Coppertone, Baby Blanket Faces, L'Oreal Paris, Hawaiian Tropic and Banana Boat all use the Oxy.
There are alternative sunscreens with no oxybenzone. The trouble is that nobody really knows about this threat to the reefs, and they take a fair bit of convincing.
This story appeared in the Portland Press Herald
Australia's National Coral Bleaching Taskforce has warned that the Great Barrier Reef is experiencing its worst coral bleaching on record. UNESCO recently voted not to add the Great Barrier Reef to its World Heritage in Danger list:
Evidence that Australia's Great Barrier Reef is experiencing its worst coral bleaching on record has renewed calls for the UN to list it as "in-danger". The National Coral Bleaching Taskforce says 95% of reefs from Cairns to Papua New Guinea are now severely bleached. It says only four reefs out of 520 have no evidence of bleaching.
[...] Experts say it is too early to tell whether the corals will recover, but scientists "in the water" are already reporting up to 50% mortality of bleached corals. Climate change and the effects of El Nino are being blamed for the rise in sea temperatures that causes coral bleaching. "What we're seeing now is unequivocally to do with climate change," Professor Justin Martin University of Queensland told the ABC.
NOAA and Wikipedia on coral bleaching.
Researchers have confirmed the grim toll of an unusually hot summer on Australia's Great Barrier Reef: Mass bleaching has killed 35% of corals on the northern and central sections of the 2300-kilometerlong system.
[...] [This] is the worst of three major bleaching events that have occurred in the last 18 years.
Coral bleaching occurs when abnormal environmental conditions, like heightened sea temperatures, cause corals to expel tiny photosynthetic algae, called 'zooxanthellae'. The loss of these algae causes the corals to turn white, and 'bleach'.
Bleached corals can recover if the temperature drops and zooxanthellae are able to recolonise them, otherwise the coral may die.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2016/05/massive-bleaching-killed-35-coral-northern-end-great-barrier-reef
https://www.coralcoe.org.au/media-releases/coral-death-toll-climbs-on-great-barrier-reef
For the second year in a row, Australian marine scientists have carried out the sad task of surveying the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) to determine the impact of widespread bleaching caused by elevated sea water temperatures. And for the second year in a row, the findings are grim: Severe bleaching occurred on many of the individual reefs in the middle third of the 2300–kilometer-long system, according to the aerial survey results released today.
In 2016, severe bleaching hit the northern third of the reef. Now, surveys show a significant number of reefs in the central GBR have been hit 2 years in a row. Because it takes at least a decade for a full recovery by the fastest growing corals, there is "zero prospect of recovery" for reefs hit in successive years, says James Kerry, a marine biologist at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia.
[For folks in the USA, the length of the GBR is approximately the same as the distance from Chicago, Illinois to Houston, Texas. --Ed.]
ABC News reports that
Marine scientists have upped the ante in their fight to save the Great Barrier Reef from the devastating effects of coral bleaching.
A team of Australian researchers at the Sydney Institute of Marine Science is working on plans to alter the clouds above the reef in a bid to save the delicate coral communities below.
Wikipedia has an article about marine cloud brightening, as the proposed activity is called.
