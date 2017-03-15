The continuing developments over Russian hackers, including the unfolding details of the yahoo breech includes the U.S. indicting agents of the Russian computer crime unit.

Mike Eckel, of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, notes that 3 of the FBI's cyber most wanted include Sushchin, Dokuchaev, and Belan, all who are noted to have worked with the FSB, Russia's Federal Security Service, ostensibly to catch cybercriminals, while committing crimes themselves, and using their connections to evade detection.

Dokuchayev, with whom the Americans met with during their 2009 meetings in Moscow, was once well-known in cybercircles under the nickname Forb. He worked with other FSB officers, including one named Igor Sushchin, to recruit hackers to cooperate with the Russian agency on cyberactivities. Among the recruits was Aleksei Belan, who has been wanted by the FBI since 2012 for alleged hacking and computer fraud. [...] In March, Dokuchayev's name surfaced again when the U.S. Justice Department announced his indictment, and that of FSB officer Sushchin, in connection with the massive data breach at the Internet company Yahoo. Mikhailov's name does not appear in the indictments, although cyberexperts believe someone identified only as "FSB Officer 3" is, in fact, Mikhailov. Sushchin, according to the indictment, worked as an undercover officer at the investment bank Renaissance Capital.

Part of the problem may be with how Russia uses and recruits cybercriminals from time to time:

"Moscow still depends, to a considerable extent, on recruiting cybercriminals, or simply calling on them from time to time, in return for their continued freedom," Mark Galeotti, a Prague-based expert on Russian intelligence agencies, wrote in a report published on April 18."

"This all -- this all is a mess," Vrublevsky told RFE/RL. "And it's a mess to be dealt with in both countries. The sooner the better."

https://www.rferl.org/a/cyber-crime-us-russia-cooperation-mess/28459178.html