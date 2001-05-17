If you try to open Wikipedia in Turkey right now, you'll turn up a swirling loading icon, then a message that the server timed out.

Turkey has blocked Wikipedia. If you're inside the country, you can only access the online encyclopedia through a virtual private network connection to a system outside the country.

Turkish officials reportedly asked the online encyclopedia to remove content by writers "supporting terror."

Wikipedia "has started acting as part of the circles who carry out a smear campaign against Turkey in the international arena, rather than being cooperative in fight against terror," ministry officials said, according to Al Jazeera. It tried to show Turkey "at the same level and in cooperation with terror groups."