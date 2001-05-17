from the they-grow-up-so-quickly-these-days dept.
Free Malaysia Today reports
At the [Malaysian] National Scholastic Chess Championship 2017, which took place in Putrajaya recently, the girl was informed that what she wore was "improper and had violated the dress code" for the tournament.
[...] The girl's chess coach, Kaushal Khandhar, wrote on Facebook, "In the middle of Round 2, (without stopping the clocks) Chief Arbiter informs my student that the dress she wore was improper and violated the dress code of the tournament.
"It was later informed (by Chief Arbiter) to my student and her mother, that the Tournament Director deemed my student's dress to be 'seductive' and a 'temptation from a certain angle far, far away'."
[...] Kaushal said after discussions with the chief arbiter, the girl was allowed to compete, provided she bought a pair of slacks for the next day, but that decision came at 10pm and with the event at Putrajaya, there was no way the girl's mother could buy anything for the 9am start the next day.
"Before the morning round next day, my student's mother called the tournament director regarding this matter. Initially he had replied that he was not aware of the situation but after a brief discussion, we realised he knew all the details on this incident prior to this phone call.
"He promised to return the call upon discussion with the chief arbiter, but this did not happen. He would further not answer or return any calls by my student's mother", Kaushal wrote, adding that the situation led to the inevitable decision of withdrawal from the tournament altogether."
We should perhaps note here that Malaysia is majority-Muslim.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 01, @04:22PM (1 child)
Not racist. You're ignorant. Many (perhaps most) Muslims wouldn't allow a girl to compete at all. Many (perhaps most) Muslims think that a girl approaching puberty is ready for breeding, and needs to be married off. The only way for a girl to be "safe" in public, is to wear that damned burka, and it had better cover everything except her fingertips and her eyes.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
While it may be Racist it is also accurate.
This kind of Muslim intolerance crap is what is causing them to fight with just about everybody, including themselves.
While I have nothing against the religion itself, the "chief arbiter" in this case is imposing his moral code in a situation where clearly the vast majority of the world would have no issue with the length of the girl's dress.
Perhaps seeing the girl's knees aroused the "chief arbiter's" latent pedophilia urges and he couldn't take it anymore. Or some Muslim cleric stuck his nose in where it didn't belong.
Bottom line....if Muslims expect everybody to conform to their norms when we are in their home location, they should shut their mouths and conform to OUR norms when in our societies (ie. USA, Europe) and not preach how we are infidels while living among us.
The vast majority of Muslims do do that, but the intolerant few ruin it for everybody else.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday May 01, @04:01PM (1 child)
We should perhaps note here that Malaysia is majority-Muslim.
There's no point in noting that. I'm pretty sure the members of some fundamentalist Christian groups would have come to the same conclusion. And probably the same for most other religions.
Indeed, I guess 60 years ago the conclusion would have been the same also in most of Europe.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday May 01, @04:20PM
maxwell demon writes: I'm pretty sure the members of some fundamentalist Christian groups would have come to the same conclusion. And probably the same for most other religions. Indeed, I guess 60 years ago the conclusion would have been the same also in most of Europe.
Don't try to excuse a primitive culture, by claiming things that aren't true. You did look at the pic of the girl's dress [freemalaysiatoday.com]?
- Sixty years ago, in Europe, typical fashion for a young girl [pinimg.com]
- Dress code from a very conservative Christian school [calvarybellefontaine.org]: "Skirts...shall extend to the top of the knee".
Meanwhile, dress code for muslim girls and women [mailofislam.com]. Read through that: it's an article by muslims for muslims, not some propaganda piece. Note how extremely restrictive it is. The restrictions are all about preventing those uncontrollable men from suffering uncontrollable urges, because the least glimpse of a female figure will surely lead them to unspeakable temptation. Explain, please: Why should the men's lack of self-control be the women's problem?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday May 01, @04:08PM (2 children)
From TFA: "the Tournament Director deemed my student’s dress to be ‘seductive’ and a ‘temptation from a certain angle far, far away’"
You may recall the muslim cleric who compared women to meat [dailymail.co.uk]: "If you take out uncovered meat and place it outside on the street, or in the garden or in the park, or in the backyard without a cover, and the cats come and eat it..whose fault is it - the cats or the uncovered meat?" So, apparently muslim men are animals, and they are unable to control themselves, or behave in a civilized fashion?
So the tournament director is, by his own admission, a dumb animal who cannot be trusted around 12-year-old girls. Probably he should be prohibited from working around children any longer.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 01, @04:15PM
And then there's the news out of Sweden and Germany WRT sexual assults at pools and just randomly outdoors.
I mean, sometimes stupid religious stuff came from something that made sense millennia ago, like the classic pork vs trichinosis vs religious bans of pork.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday May 01, @04:09PM
It sounds as if the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland [wikipedia.org] has infiltrated Malaysia.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 01, @04:12PM
So the white knighting boils down to something like, "they're not as degenerate as western thots? Now we gotta bomb them! Damn them for making us bomb them like this!"
Usually stories like this have a lot that's not being reported. She probably was trying to get her (male) competitor to look down her shirt or up her skirt and rather than trying to to embarrass everyone about youthful indiscretion behavior, they'll just talk about something related that can't be argued about or debated. Something like this happened to me in high school decades before CCTV everywhere and smart phones everywhere with a girlfriend where she may or may not have been teasing me by intentionally showing something fun and to keep the librarians and administrators out of an embarrassing he said she said argument, the official punishment was an extremely rare enforcement of the "skirts must reach the knee" dress code, which is kind of ridiculous in that it could just ride up a bit and I'm back to getting a nice show, but the point was kind of made... On paper per the written school dress code, teen girls can't wear transparent clothes, yoga pants, go braless, or wear low cut shirts or show midriff or really wear anything more revealing than MOPP chemical protective suits, but thats merely on paper and no problems reported means no problems happened, but if a tangentially related problem develops, then suddenly out of nowhere a dress code violation has shockingly been discovered. So in this specific example you can argue for days that she may or may not have been flashing a competitor but its less of a hassle for everyone to point out, "thaaar be visible knees" and the fight is over. She can put on a different dress and try to flash the guy again but she probably won't because the point has been made and she probably wants to be known as the dress code violator rather than the flasher. So the people freaking out trying to white knight "save her reputation" had best be careful as the actual unreported problem is probably a lot worse. Before you claim kids would never do that, she's almost not a kid at 12, and when I was a kid, I did plenty of stupid stuff, thankfully no internet or criminal record, so implying she would never do something stupid is like trying to claim she's not a kid, which is weird/creepy, of course she's doing stupid stuff thats the job of a kid.
Reply to This
