Startup OtoSense is working with major automakers on software that could give cars their own sense of hearing to diagnose themselves before any problem gets too expensive. The technology could also help human-driven and automated vehicles stay safe, for example by listening for emergency sirens or sounds indicating road surface quality.
OtoSense has developed machine-learning software that can be trained to identify specific noises, including subtle changes in an engine or a vehicle's brakes. French automaker PSA Group, owner of brands including Citroen and Peugeot, is testing a version of the software trained using thousands of sounds from its different vehicle models.
Under a project dubbed AudioHound, OtoSense has developed a prototype tablet app that a technician or even car owner could use to record audio for automated diagnosis, says Guillaume Catusseau, who works on vehicle noise in PSA's R&D department.
Tests have shown that the system can identify unwanted noises from the engine, HVAC system, wheels, and other components. It makes the correct diagnosis 95 percent of the time. Catusseau says PSA is now considering how what he dubs a "bionic ear" could be deployed to speed up repairs and make customers happier. "Buzz, squeak, or rattle is a great concern for car owners," he says. "The customer will perceive the vehicle as being of low quality, [and] this can affect repurchase intent."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 01, @09:10PM
Click and Clack used to regularly have their callers mimic the noises their cars were making in order to help diagnose them.
I'm surprised people are only now starting to apply computers to the process.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday May 01, @09:15PM
I SEEEEEEE YOOOOOOOOUUU
I HEEEAARR YOOOOOOOOOOU
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 01, @09:29PM (1 child)
I had a 87 Plymouth Horizon that had a pretty stupid engine computer and was the last carburetor car I owned, but it did listen to its own pings and reduce the ignition timing if I tried to run it off junk gas.
Perhaps we're just hearing about this because the patents on ping sensors have finally worn out so technology can advance again.
For people who have no idea what I'm talking about, in the old days you'd use a neon bulb or fancy xenon flasher to set the exact fixed phase angle between a distributor (um... like electronic coil packs that spun around?) and the crankshaft and that had quite an effect on power output although if you pushed your luck too much the intake charge would detonate when really hot or really high throttle (which slowly destroyed the pistons and bearings, at least in the old days) so the earliest engine computers could manipulate that phase angle a bit to get idea spark plug timing. Really old engines, like before 1990 or so, could run quite happily with no computers at all, although noobs find that hard to believe and insist model T had a little Univac with punch cards to run it or some crazy idea.
I wonder with the advent of direct fuel injection if the concept of spark timing exists anymore. Perhaps, I suppose.
There's a reason why it took 2.5 liters of detroit cast iron in the old days to generate a whopping 80 hp. Also that engine weighed about 500 pounds. I remember because I replaced it with a Saturn with an aluminum engine that weighed about 150 pounds. In the old days when you got 500 pounds of cast iron up to operating temp, it stayed warm until lunch time if not longer, which was interesting experience modern car drivers probably don't get in the winter anymore. You'd see 70s cop shows where the cop feels the hood and says "yeah still warm feels like its been off 16 hours" or whatever.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 01, @09:35PM
I also forgot the most obvious example of an 80s car that listened. KITT from Knight Rider. I seem to remember KITT was an asshole who kinda helped but was often a PITA as replicated today by Alexa and Siri. This was vintage Hoff before the glory days of Baywatch. We need more shows like that on TV today. It was a more honest time, this is what you want to see, so here go get a good look. I've met a lot of car mechanics in the decades since but never one quite like KITT had.
Technically R2D2 when installed in a landspeeder counts as a car that mostly listens. Star wars was remarkably advanced for a culture that had not discovered the wheel.
Rommie from Andromeda and "computer" from Trek don't count as those were spacecraft.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 01, @09:29PM
I wanna know who farted!
