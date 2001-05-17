17/05/01/120210 story
[Ed Note: One of the linked articles mentions that the 1,969 pieces is a nod to the year of first moon landing]
posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday May 02, @02:14AM
from the me-want dept.
from the me-want dept.
The Verge reports that Lego is to offer a kit for building a model Saturn V rocket.
[...] made up of 1,969 individual pieces [...] it's the tallest toy the company's ever made, standing at a meter tall, or 110th the size of the original Saturn V rocket.
[...] The set is scheduled for release on June 1st, and will retail for $119.99 in the US (€119.99 in Europe and £109.99 in the UK).
additional coverage:
- Ars Technica
- Culturess
- Gizmodo
- Florida Today
- CNET
- Business Insider
- New Atlas
- Engadget
- Mashable
- Popular Mechanics
[Ed Note: One of the linked articles mentions that the 1,969 pieces is a nod to the year of first moon landing]
Lego to Sell Saturn V Kit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 02, @02:24AM (2 children)
They ought to delay the release date to July 20 as well, to mark the 48th anniversary.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by cmn32480 on Tuesday May 02, @02:28AM
Regardless of the release date... I totally want one.
"It's a dog eat dog world, and I'm wearing Milkbone underwear" - Norm Peterson
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday May 02, @02:39AM
Yes, Legos need all those awesome rocket-kits with the tan uniforms and swastika armbands which made large-scale rocketry possible in the first place.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by messymerry on Tuesday May 02, @02:57AM
Legos are outlandishly expensive. Here's an alternative idea: Get a Saturn V model rocket put a motor in it and go to the local open field and launch it:
http://www.estesrockets.com/rockets/kits/skill-4/002157-saturn-v [estesrockets.com] (Estes Rockets)
Well???
;-D
Reply to This