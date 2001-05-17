Stories
Lego to Sell Saturn V Kit

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday May 02, @02:14AM
butthurt writes:

The Verge reports that Lego is to offer a kit for building a model Saturn V rocket.

[...] made up of 1,969 individual pieces [...] it's the tallest toy the company's ever made, standing at a meter tall, or 110th the size of the original Saturn V rocket.

[...] The set is scheduled for release on June 1st, and will retail for $119.99 in the US (€119.99 in Europe and £109.99 in the UK).

additional coverage:

[Ed Note: One of the linked articles mentions that the 1,969 pieces is a nod to the year of first moon landing]

