The Verge reports that Lego is to offer a kit for building a model Saturn V rocket.

[...] made up of 1,969 individual pieces [...] it's the tallest toy the company's ever made, standing at a meter tall, or 110th the size of the original Saturn V rocket.

[...] The set is scheduled for release on June 1st, and will retail for $119.99 in the US (€119.99 in Europe and £109.99 in the UK).